Business considers countries’ borders closing due to coronavirus pandemic a mistake – Panorama

Businessmen from a variety of nations share the view that the closing of borders in between nations due to the coronavirus pandemic was a mistake as anti- epidemic steps might have been observed with the aid of worldwide procedures and policies, Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for the security of business owners’ rights Boris Titov informed press reporters at the Stolypin Forum on Friday, according to TASS.

“Businesses are surely interested in open borders [between countries], otherwise they become uncompetitive, which affects the efficiency of operations. An incredibly quick closing of Italy became an example for many countries, though businesses, particularly those present here, believe that the same security support results could have been reached with the help of protocols and regulations,” he stated.

Such “mistakes badly affect the economy, eventually impacting businessmen and consumers,” Titov stated, including that business can assist nations get closer financially, without concentrating on politics. “Today only business can bring all together,” he kept in mind.

The 3rd Stolypin Forum called ‘The Immune System of the World Economy’ in occurring in Moscow on September 3- 4. Around 200 speakers from 40 nations are taking part in business occasions offline and online. TASS is the online forum’s …