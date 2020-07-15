Bushehr port: Ships ablaze in latest Iran mystery fire

Image copyright

Local media reported that wooden boats called Lenj caught fire





At least seven boats have caught fire at a shipyard in the port of Bushehr in southern Iran, state media report.

The head of the area crisis management organisation told Irna news agency that the blaze had been contained and that no casualties had been reported.

The cause was not clear, but it may be the latest in a series of mysterious incidents in Iran in recent weeks.

They have included explosions and fires at a missile facility, a power plant, a medical clinic and a nuclear complex.

The incidents have led to speculation about a campaign of sabotage.

On Monday, there is a fire at an industrial zone near the north-eastern city of Mashhad. Officials said six gas storage tanks caught fire, and that one exploded.

The previous day, a fire broke out at a petrochemical facility in the south-western Mahshahr area which was blamed on an oil leak.

And on Saturday, a few gas cylinders exploded in the basement of an apartment building in Tehran, the capital’s fire department said.

Iranian officials have said they’re looking into whether sabotage by foreign powers or domestic opposition groups may have been the reason for earlier blasts at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant on 2 July and the Khojir missile production facility on 26 June.

In 2010, a computer virus widely considered to have been produced by the United States and Israel was used to attack machinery at Natanz.