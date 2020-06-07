Bush, Romney not expected to support Trump, NYT reports

GEORGE BUSH SPEAKS FROM GEORGE FLOYD, RACISM

Trump has been a vocal critic of both Bush and Romney for years and contains regularly feuded with Romney. Trump criticized Bush earlier in the day this year to be “nowhere to be found” throughout his impeachment trial, even though he had himself backed calls for Bush’s impeachment.

Meanwhile, Romney was the only Republican senator who voted to impeach Trump on one of the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power. Romney has criticized Trump on numerous occasions recently.

A sign of how low the relations between Trump and Romney are came earlier in the day this year when Trump was informed that Romney was in self-isolation because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“Gee, that’s too bad, Trump said, although that he denied moments later that he was being sarcastic.

Many longtime Republican officials distanced themselves from Trump throughout his 2016 campaign even though some have made their peace with the president, others have kept their distance. Now, with reelection approaching, it would appear that many of those same Republicans are unlikely to change their minds — even though Trump is the incumbent.

A amount of Republicans, according to The Times, are thinking about whether to go to a third-party candidate or openly endorse Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Biden, meanwhile, reportedly intends to roll out a “Republicans for Biden” coalition in the campaign after he’s consolidated his support from his own party.