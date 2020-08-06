Bush Business Furniture Arden Lane Mid Back Tufted Office Chair, Black Leather



Price: $209.99

(as of Aug 06,2020 10:46:54 UTC – Details)



With a stylish design and plenty of colors to choose from, the Bush Business Furniture Arden lane Mid back tufted office chair offers a sophisticated seating solution for those with fashionable tastes. Along with its appealing look, This commercial-grade desk chair also includes a variety of features intended to provide exceptional comfort and functionality. The tilt mechanism can be set to a custom rate and ease of recline by turning the tension knob located underneath the seat. A convenient Lever instantly adjusts the seat Height to meet individual preference and is also used to lock the tilt function so that the chair is fixed in an upright position. Five dual-wheeled casters and a 360 degree swivel base provide complete mobility and range of motion for multitasking and collaboration. Foam padding gives the 22W x 18. 5D Seat a medium-firm feel. The armless design saves space in compact areas by allowing the computer chair to slide All the way under a desk or table. Made with heavy duty steel and finished with an espresso wood cover, The durable base supports the chair for a weight capacity of 275 pounds. The wood accent complements your choice of fabric or bonded leather upholstery with a stylish button tufted Pattern and scrolled backrest, while 12 color options are available to coordinate with virtually any home or professional office. This casual swivel chair is tested to meet ANSI/BIFMA quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by a 5 year .

Adjustable chair tilt and Tension Set the rate and ease of recline; tilt Lock sets the chair in an upright position

Seat is cushioned with foam padding to offer a medium-firm feel

Steel base with espresso wood cover supports the desk chair for a weight capacity of 275 pounds

360 degree swivel chair with 5 dual-wheeled casters provides complete range of motion