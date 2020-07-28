Bus Simulator PS4



Price: $48.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 06:35:10 UTC – Details)



Whether in the Industrial or Harbour zone, downtown, in the surrounding villages or the business Park, in bus Simulator, you experience up-close the exciting everyday life of a bus driver in a vast and freely drivable urban area. Get behind the wheel of your 8 original licensed city buses from the Great brands of Mercedes-Benz, SETRA, man, and IVECO and transport your passengers safely and punctually to their destinations, either solo in Single player mode, or with friends in real-time multiplayer mode.

As a bus driver in the 12 different districts, you’ll face the challenges of the traffic in a big city and everything that entails. Don’t be deterred by Freak weather conditions, potholes, traffic jams, fare evaders, accidents, construction sites, night driving and specific passenger requests. On the contrary, take full control of your bus, earn money, gain a good reputation owing to your safe and punctual driving style and enjoy almost limitless driving pleasure in the authentic urban locations. Use the thousands of miles of virtual roads and streets to gain new districts, new buses and new customisation options.

But drive carefully with the buses you build! Don’t cause any damage or accidents and watch out for the speed cameras located around the city, or it could have a Negative Effect on your reputation, not to mention your wallet.

So, what are you waiting for? Your shift has already started! 8 buses from 4 leading manufacturers are faithfully reproduced in meticulous detail, including the Mercedes-Benz Citaro like, Mercedes-Benz Citaro G, man Lion’s city bus, man Lion’s city CNG articulated bus, SETRA S 418 Le business, SETRA S 416 Le business, IVECO bus Urbanway and the IVECO bus Urbanway CNG articulated bus. In real-time multiplayer mode you can drive around the 12 districts and over 5.8mi of routes in the freely drivable urban area with up to 3 friends and therefore promote your bus service. The updated progression system and the comprehensive management element, including route planning, the purchase and sale of buses, staff planning and numerous statistics will guarantee long-term game motivation. For novices and pros: you can play in a simplified or a realistic mode. Authentic bus sounds, extensive tutorial and passenger voiceovers in English and German to provide even more atmosphere. Control your bus in different weather conditions, both day and night. Customisation: fully customise your buses with different colours, patterns and advertising panels. Authentically reproduced cockpits of the 4 manufacturers, equipped with numerous individual functions. Smart traffic AI and a range of challenging traffic situations await you (bus station, night driving, construction sites, diversions, long-distance journeys, potholes, traffic jams, accidents and speed bumps, etc.). For a complete gaming experience, a variety of incidents in the bus, E.G. Interior soiling and debris, special passenger requests, fare dodgers, loud music and cars parked in designated bus Bays. Modern technology: the Unreal Engine 4 provides a high level of graphic detail and stunning simulation quality.

asynchronous and asynchronous multiplayer mode (for up to 4 players)

a map of approx. 5.8 square miles with 12 authentic urban districts

comprehensive management element and progression system

for novices and pros: play in simplified or realistic mode

different weather conditions and day and night mode

numerous incidents in the bus, including fare dodgers or loud music

challenging traffic situations, including bus stations, long-distance journeys, potholes, traffic jams and accidents