Bus crashes into a low bridge injuring three people and bending the roof backwards

A double decker bus has crashed into a low bridge, injuring three passengers and bending the roof backwards and shattering the glass across the top deck today.

The bus collided with a low bridge on Barton Lane in Eccles, Salford, at around 5.30pm tonite.

Pictures taken at the scene show the roof of the bus bent completely bent backwards.

Glass also smashed from the windows on the top deck after the crash, leaving them empty, requiring firefighters to setup a cordon.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police, firefighters and an ambulance taken care of immediately the incident.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed there have been ‘minor injuries’ in the crash.

Go North West said: ‘We understand an incident involving certainly one of our vehicles, which collided with the bridge on Barton Lane at around 5.30pm this evening.

‘Three passengers have suffered minor injuries and have now been treated at the scene.

‘Safety is our top priority and a full investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances which resulted in this incident.’

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews attended at the scene.

GMFRS said: ‘At 5.27pm on Friday 12 June we were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a bus on Barton Road, Eccles.

‘On arrival firefighters established a cordon around the scene and then handed the incident up to GMP.

‘Firefighters were at the scene for 30 minutes.’

Traffic alerts are reporting a closure of the road from Barton Road to Trafford Road.

In a tweet, Manc Traffic said the closure is causing congestion on Barton Road, Liverpool Road and Cawdor Street.