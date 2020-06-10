Burundi president dies of illness suspected to be COVID-19 – Armenian News

The outgoing president of Burundi has died of a sudden illness, suspected by many to be Covid-19.

The trigger of Pierre Nkurunziza’s loss of life was described as a coronary heart assault in a authorities assertion, The Guardian studies.

The 55-year-previous was due to stand down in August following elections final month.

It was unclear precisely when he died. A authorities assertion mentioned the president, a eager sports activities fanatic, had attended a sport of volleyball on Saturday however fell unwell that night time and was taken to hospital.

The former footballer’s well being improved on Sunday however “surprisingly, on morning of Monday June 8, 2020, his health suddenly deteriorated and he had a heart attack”. The assertion described Nkurunziza’s loss of life as “unexpected” and requested folks to stay calm. Seven days of mourning have been introduced.

Nkurunziza had refused to impose restrictions within the small and poor African nation, permitting sporting occasions and mass political rallies to go forward.