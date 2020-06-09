Burundi president dies of ‘heart attack’ at 55

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died of a coronary heart assault, the federal government says

A authorities assertion says that he was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.

His situation then improved however on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him had been unsuccessful.

This breaking information story is being up to date and extra particulars shall be revealed shortly. Please refresh the web page for the fullest model.

