Burundi election: Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp blocked

Burundi has blocked social media platforms on election day as voters select a frontrunner to exchange long-serving president Pierre Nkurunziza.

The BBC has confirmed that Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter are usually not accessible.

Only these utilizing Virtual Private Networks (VPN), which masks a person’s id, can entry the social media websites.

The authorities haven’t responded to requests for remark.

Polling stations for the election opened early on Wednesday morning.

An area journalist has tweeted a photograph of the turnout at one voting station:

The build-up to the ballot – through which seven candidates are vying to exchange President Nkurunziza – has been marred by violence and accusations that the vote is not going to be free and truthful.

The electoral fee has authorized representatives from 53 international embassies, together with some from the African Union, as ballot observers.

President Nkurunziza can be stepping down after 15 years however he’ll transition to a newly created place, “supreme guide to patriotism”.

Of the seven candidates contesting the presidency, Evariste Ndayishimiye, candidate for the governing CNDD-FDD get together, and principal opposition chief Agathon Rwasa, are seen because the favourites.

Whoever wins can be required by regulation to seek the advice of Mr Nkurunziza on issues of nationwide safety and nationwide unity.

But the election has been criticised for happening throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Burundi has recorded greater than 40 circumstances of coronavirus, with one demise, nevertheless it has been criticised for holding mass rallies.

A authorities spokesman stated in March, when no circumstances had been recorded, that the nation had been protected by God.

The authorities have resisted imposing powerful restrictions, solely advising folks to stay to strict hygiene guidelines and avoiding crowds wherever potential – besides after all in marketing campaign rallies.