Burnt fence bellwether: how Liberal and Labor both say they will save Eden-Monaro | Australia news

Fiona Kotvojs’s farm was burned in the Black Summer bushfires, and she’s still waiting on money for a new fence.

“Basically the fires came through our farm on 23 January and damaged or burned a lot of the fences,” the Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro says. “There’s a fencing grant that’s available, which we’ve sent applications for.

“And we fall through, my dad falls through, the gaps for the other $75,000 grant,” she says, in mention of the a federal program for primary producers.

It’s an awkward anecdote for the Liberal candidate hoping to accomplish what would be a once-in-a-century win for a government candidate in a byelection, once the electorate would go to the polls on 4 July. A vital part of the Labor pitch is that Eden-Monaro – which covers Canberra commuter towns Yass and Queanbeyan and stretches down seriously to Eden close to the Victorian border and as much as Braidwood in the Southern Tablelands – has been forgotten by the Coalition.

And it’s perhaps not the first time Kotvojs has needed help. This correspondent recalls an exchange on the sidelines of the third leaders’ debate between Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten that gave insight into the 2019 campaign.

As the leaders made their pitch to voters, Kotvojs told Mathias Cormann – perhaps one of the most senior members of the federal government in the crowd – how well she was performing, in the hope her party would throw more at the seat.

Eden-Monaro is the quintessential bellwether seat, but since Mike Kelly had a 3% buffer and a solid personal vote, all the attention was on the battle for neighbouring Gilmore.

“Good, good Fiona – you have them shaking in their boots,” Cormann replied.

Kotvojs – preselected again as the Liberal candidate prior to the byelection set off by Kelly’s resignation – rejects this correspondent’s recollection.





“I think you’ve probably got the wrong person … That wasn’t me,” she says, bristling at the suggestion Eden-Monaro was over looked.

The sense the seat was winnable was vindicated – on election night, Kotvojs pulled off a 2% swing and came within 1,685 votes of knocking off Kelly.

When NSW transport minister Andrew Constance briefly entered but then withdrew from the race to displace Kelly, Kotvojs clinched Liberal preselection on 24 May, six weeks out from polling day on 4 July.

Labor’s star recruit the Bega Valley Shire mayor, Kristy McBain, has received the inside running throughout the majority of May. The Nationals are yet to choose their candidate after John Barilaro pulled out (nominations closed on Tuesday), even though the Greens and Shooters, Farmers and Fishers have put their hand up to contest.

“At this stage I’m not concentrating on any of the opponents in Eden-Monaro,” McBain says. “I’ve been the Labor candidate for over monthly now – I’ve been out talking with people and businesses about their concerns.

“When the other major parties eventually got around – or are still getting around to getting a candidate – we’ve actually been talking to people to understand the things they need most.”

McBain includes a positive streak and her campaign pitch is to folks who are “sick of politics” and don’t want their MP to “get dragged down in negativity”.

She seeks to embody the first choice Anthony Albanese’s belief that voters are suffering “conflict fatigue”, so McBain stresses her ability to cooperate and assist anyone – including a Coalition government.









‘The warnings signs were all there, months before the bushfire season started.’ Kristy McBain with



Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Ian Cathels, whose apple orchards beyond Batlow were affected by the bushfires. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP



But McBain is wanting to represent an electorate that she says has “fallen through the cracks” – specially after it had been “substantially impacted” by the Black Summer bushfires.

Kotvojs says the federal government has not forgotten Eden-Monaro, citing funding to get rid of mobile phone blackspots and the degree of support following the bushfires.

Kotvojs shows that Covid-19 could have slowed government processes, but concedes “many people are concerned” about the speed with that your $2bn put aside for bushfire relief has been spent.

“Many people tell me how fantastic it is, where they have found it straightforward – I hear both messages.”

The electorate includes the town of Cobargo, made famous for its hostile reception to Scott Morrison once the prime minister visited a few of the communities hit hardest by bushfire after an ill-advised holiday to Hawaii.

There is of territory to cover in Eden-Monaro, a difficulty which was influential in triggering Kelly’s retirement for health reasons.

The campaign could be the first since Morrison tanked in popularity after the Black Summer fires only to bounce back just like sharply as a result of Australian governments’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

McBain says streamlining the bushfire healing process and helping businesses turn off due to coronavirus “is definitely going to be a huge part of this campaign”. And despite her positive streak she doesn’t let the government off the hook for the handling of the fires.

“The warnings signs were all there, months before the bushfire season started,” she says.

“We had the former emergency services commissioner wanting to meet the government in regards to the impact they saw coming, [NSW Rural Fire Service] released a prediction map in August 2019 – that was basically, very nearly spot on, [about] the amount of area under threat, and might burn throughout the summer season.

“There should’ve been better preparation and planing on behalf of the government … There was no preparation.



There’s not likely to be huge town hall debates due to social distancing, it’s likely to be completely different campaign Kristy McBain



“We we’re asking for help and assistance for small business for weeks and months before it was implemented … and we were told it wasn’t in the domain of federal government – and that’s really disappointing for communities that are struggling.”

Kotvojs includes a weakness among voters who join the dots between bushfires and longer, hotter summers: a lengthy history of downplaying the human contribution to climate change.

Kotvojs, a development expert and small company owner, wants everyone to know that her farm is solar-powered and off-grid, and that she believes humans are contributing to climate change.

“I’ve always held that belief,” Kotvojs says, arguing that her “whole career” is consistent with that claim.

But does she uphold her previous statements that “solar activity” is the primary driver of climate change, that it’s a “myth” it increases cyclones and the danger to Pacific nations is overstated?

“Yes … I cannot deny the facts,” she says, citing a University of Auckland study on Tuvalu’s growing land mass.

“My background is in the surroundings – in the early 1990s I setup sea level monitoring stations across the Pacific.

“I’ve written environmental impact statements and been part of teams that won Australia-wide environmental awards – my approach is always evidence-based.”

Standing along with Morrison in Murrumbateman on 24 May, Kotvojs dodged a question about whether she supports a zero-emissions target by 2050.

“Humans contribute to that changing climate and I believe that we need to have a reduction in emissions, that we need to look at approaches to be adaptive and to have our communities resilient,” she said as an alternative.













Fiona Kotvojs says ‘red tape’ and ‘green tape’ are holding farmers and smaller businesses back. Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP



McBain is unconvinced. “My view has been clear, it hasn’t changed from one year to the next determined by a byelection and people should be aware perhaps my opponent’s views have changed or she’s [just] saying they’re changed.”

Other than the usual Coalition lines about reducing emissions through “technology, not taxes” – environmental policy has so far show up in Kotvojs’s online campaigning more in the context of economic development than climate change.

Kotvojs has shared with her Facebook followers that “red tape” and “green tape” are a few of the things holding farmers and small businesses right back.

Kotvojs tells Guardian Australia the native grassland laws “contradict in various areas” and that inconsistencies have “a perverse effect in relation to the native grasslands and the environment”.

Kotvojs desires to be a “strong voice in government to drive those discussions” including to call for “faster development applications” and also believes it really is “incredibly complex” for employers to employ.

“Working out what award [potential employees] are under and what they should be paying … It needs to be easier to do all those things.”

Asked if she supports new coal or nuclear power stations, Kotvojs says she is “not wedded to any particular form of power production”.

“I believe in a market-driven approach – the only way to get prices down for people is to ensure that there are not subsidies, because people who can least afford it are having to pay.”

With Australia in the best economic contraction since the Great Depression and most supports due to expire by September – the role of government is front of mind in the campaign.

McBain argues that some industries have been omitted of government assistance, and many missed out on the $1,500 fortnightly wage subsidy, jobkeeper.

In a Facebook Q&A, McBain says the jobseeker unemployment benefit cannot “snap back” to its old rate of $40 a day, which she labels “clearly inadequate”.













Eden-Monaro candidates have the issue of campaigning in an electorate that stretches from the Snowy Mountains down to the Victorian border and as much as the Southern Tablelands. Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian



“I would challenge anybody to live off that. It is too low, it does prevent people getting back into the workforce and getting a job.”

But couple of years out from a broad election, McBain puts the onus right back on the federal government to provide “some certainty” and explain what will happen to the payments after September.

Kotvojs praises the jobkeeper program, noting it has helped employees stay in work, but toes the party line that both the wage subsidy and the coronavirus supplement on unemployment benefits were temporary.

As restrictions ease, organizations aim to get “back to being resilient and independent”, she says.

The coronavirus’ most visible impact isn’t on policy but the way of campaigning.

Both candidates have the issue of traversing the varied terrain from the Snowy Mountains down to the coast, with no usual fixtures of an election campaign along the way.

McBain is most beneficial known on the south coast but points to 10 years in Canberra, work in Queanbeyan and Yass as a lawyer, and on the Canberra Region Joint Organisation which covers all the councils in the electorate as evidence of broader exposure.

Kissing babies and supermarket walk-throughs have already been replaced by Zoom meetings and phone banking, she says.

“There’s not going to be huge town hall debates because of social distancing, it’s going to be very different campaign.”

Kotvojs said she campaigned at shows, rodeos and shopping centres through the 2019 campaign and “this year that’s not going to be possible” because of Covid-19.

McBain’s pitch is that she is the “best possible local representative” and that – like Mike Kelly – she can “get a lot done from opposition”.

Kotvojs default solution to most problems is always to call for better coordination between different quantities of government, and simpler presentation of grants and recovery programs already on offer.

It helps her sympathise with those that haven’t been given what they need without criticising the NSW or federal Coalition governments. It holds out the chance that help was there only if they knew where to look.

Kotvojs knew how to apply, and she’s still waiting on that fence. “I got an email last night in regards to the fencing grant – I need to give someone from the department a call about that. So hopefully that one will be progressing.”