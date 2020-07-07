Burnley’s Ben Mee and Jack Cork likely to miss rest of season | Football News





Burnley captain Ben Mee could miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury

Ben Mee and Jack Cork are likely to miss the rest of the season through injury, Burnley manager Sean Dyche says.

Burnley captain Mee missed the Clarets’ 1-1 draw with Sheffield United within their last match with a thigh strain, while Cork sustained an ankle problem at Crystal Palace and could require minor surgery.

Dyche admitted he could be having to juggle the demands of getting through the remainder of the season while nursing injuries, revealing the double setback ahead of their trip to West Ham on Wednesday.

Burnley travel to a West Ham side who beat Chelsea in their last home match

“I think Jack is going to need minor surgery it looks like – I will find out more today – and Ben Mee we’ve got it scanned, we know what it is, it’s just now settling it down and getting it going again,” Dyche said.

“With such a short period now for the games, it is unlikely them two are going to make up the games. With Corky and Ben I am not envisaging at this moment that it rolls into next season, I think they will be fit and well.”

Burnley face a West Ham side next who’ve picked up four points from their last two matches to enhance their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Dyche was quick to highlight that Burnley’s stretched resources have coincided with a good run of their own because the restart last month, with two wins and a draw in their last three matches.

Mee and Cork should be in contention for the beginning of next season, according to Sean Dyche

The Burnley manager also insisted they will not have a pity party for themselves and believes losing key first-team players could have happened at worse times throughout the season, with Burnley having already passed the 40 points mark.

“It is one of them unfortunate things, let’s face it it could have come at a time when we weren’t in the shape we are in,” Dyche said.

“You can quickly forget we are at 46 points, our second-highest total we now have ever had in the Premier League.

“We have achieved that so far with one of these challenges. If these challenges would have come before we’d a good run of seven without defeat then things could have been different.

“These injuries and different challenges have come at any given time when we ‘ve got good points on the table so there is a balance to the problem.

“Forty-six points at this stage is no mean feat for clubs like ourselves.”