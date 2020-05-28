Burnley’s Ashley Westwood says it’s ‘good to have some normality back’ by returning to training | Football News







Burnley’s Ashley Westwood says it’s been good to have “a little bit of normality” by returning to training for the Premier League’s potential resumption.

Premier League golf equipment voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a return to contact training, however gamers had already been working in small teams final week.

Westwood says he has loved seeing his team-mates, albeit some from afar, and might’t look forward to the following step in the direction of full training.

“We’ve been pushing each other which has helped,” mentioned the midfielder of his group. “It’s not the same, we want to get back to the big groups as soon as possible.”

2:50 Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson says the Premier League have been given ‘cautious optimism’ after 4 optimistic coronavirus assessments have been introduced from the third spherical of testing Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson says the Premier League have been given ‘cautious optimism’ after 4 optimistic coronavirus assessments have been introduced from the third spherical of testing

Westwood’s small training pod includes of Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady, and he says it’s been stimulating to have some kind of routine again.

The 30-year-old – who lately celebrated his birthday in lockdown – mentioned it’s good to be “again to just a little little bit of normality. Back to travelling up to Burnley and getting again within the training floor and getting to combine with our little pod.

“Unfortunately I’ve not really seen anyone else really, just through their cars. Hopefully the quicker it gets back to big groups, the better it will be for everyone.”

Westwood has been maintaining his health ranges whereas in lockdown and is assured he may final to the ultimate whistle if required to play instantly.

0:52 Former Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier says the Premier League golf equipment’ approval to return to contact training is a ‘enormous step’ in the direction of the resumption of the season. Former Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier says the Premier League golf equipment’ approval to return to contact training is a ‘enormous step’ in the direction of the resumption of the season.

“It’s actually been quite easy because we’ve had the hour a day to get the fitness in,” he mentioned. “I’ve been doing it day by day – I did not cease.

“The lads have come again flying. It’s totally different to the summer time; the summer time you go for a whole shut-off, whereas this we knew we had 9 video games to end off and we needed to keep match and end off the place we left the season.

“If I was to play Saturday I’d hope I’d be able to play 90 minutes – it’s just the short stuff where it can be a bit dangerous with the muscle injury. I think we need maybe a couple of weeks to get back to the real short, sharp stuff, and then we should be ready to go.”

1:04 Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy believes the Premier League’s Project Restart is being carried out within the appropriate method amid the coronavirus pandemic Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy believes the Premier League’s Project Restart is being carried out within the appropriate method amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Bundesliga was the primary main soccer league to return, and whereas Westwood says it’s “different” watching it with out the gang noise, he provides that it’s up to the gamers to present the depth that dwelling assist usually would.

“It’s nice to hear the crisp passes,” he mentioned. “As a footballer, there’s nothing higher than listening to that sound.

“As a fan, it feels like the intensity is not there but I’m sure it will be. I watched the game yesterday, the Dortmund vs Bayern Munich game. You saw the celebrations from the Bayern Munich players at the end, it just shows what it means to the players and it’s down to us to do a professional job and get on with it.”