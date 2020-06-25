Burnley vs Watford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Burnley welcome Watford to Turf Moor tonight in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche will see a few members of his first-team squad depart on 30 June upon the expiration of their contracts, making the remainder of this term largely about planning for next season.

They are mid-table and shouldn’t drop too much throughout the last eight games – but opponents Watford face challenging for survival.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not only the headlines

Nigel Pearson‘s side took a point from Leicester at the week-end but are merely one point above the drop zone and in need of wins.





Here’s everything you need to learn about the game.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match begins at 6pm on Thursday, 25 June at Turf Moor.

How could i watch it online and on TELEVISION?

The match will soon be broadcast survive Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Action and Pick.

What could be the team news?

Burnley have confirmed that Aaron Lennon, Joe Hart and Jeff Hendrick will leave the club at the end of the month so they will never be involved. Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood are both battling back again to full fitness.

Watford are missing long-term injury absentee Gerard Deulofeu, in addition to Isaac Success and Daryl Janmaat.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Vydra, Rodriguez.

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Pereyra; Deeney.

What will be the odds?

Burnley – 9/4

Draw – 9/4

Watford – 16/11