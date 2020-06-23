Burnley ‘strongly condemn’ plane pulling ‘white lives matter’ banner over Man City game

Burnley have released a statement “strongly condemning” those responsible for the aircraft that pulled a banner reading “White Lives Matter – Burnley” over the Etihad Stadium.

The plane was seen shortly after Manchester City and Burnley’s players took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement before kick-off in the Premier League’s Monday night fixture.

Burnley branded the banner as “offensive” and stressed that it “in no way” represents the club. The club added that it’ll now come together with authorities to identify those who find themselves responsible.





“Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening,” a statement read. “We wish to inform you that those responsible aren’t welcome at Turf Moor.

“This, by no means, represents what Burnley Football Club means and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and take appropriate action.

“The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

“We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, consistent with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

“We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.”