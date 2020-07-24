Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood backs Nick Pope for Golden Glove over Ederson | Football News







“We will all work our socks off to ensure Popey gets his clean sheet for the Golden Glove.” That’s the “main goal” for Burnley when they host Brighton on Sunday, according to Ashley Westwood.

Speaking solely to Sky Sports, the midfielder exposed his side are rallying behind their in-form stopper Nick Pope to scoop the prominent award, who is presently locked with Manchester City’s Ederson on 15 tidy sheets. “It’s not going to be simple, however to be up there as a goalkeeper, I’m sure it will be amongst his biggest accomplishments.

“We will do our best to help him achieve that. A clean sheet is a terrific start for any team, you only have to ‘nick’ one goal and we’re one of the best at doing that. It’s for him, personally, and, as a team, we take great pride in it as well.”

Most PL tidy sheets Ederson Man City 15 Nick Pope Burnley 15 Dean Henderson Sheffield Utd 13 Kasper Schmeichel Leicester 13 Alisson Liverpool 13 Rui Patr ício Wolves 13 David de Gea Man Utd 13

Westwood thinks Pope’s hunt for the Golden Glove is likewise the entrance to a routine beginning berth withEngland “He’s going about that the right way. Jordan Pickford’s been brilliant, but all Popey has got to do is keep pushing and doing what he does best.”

But that’s not the only target for Burnley onSunday The Clarets have actually gathered 54 indicate equate to the club’s Premier League record, attained 2 years earlier. “Even entering into the video game recently, that was the talk: we wish to break that record, too.

“We were pushing for Europe but didn’t quite get there. We achieved it last season but didn’t progress, so we wanted another crack at that, but, unfortunately, we just fell short. But it would be phenomenal for the club if we could break the record points tally.”

As if those 2 rewards weren’t enough, there is still the difficulty of ending up 8th in the league – possibly above Arsenal – and an individual help fight with team-mate Dwight McNeil. “Hopefully I can pip him to that,” he jokes.

Burnley helps, PL Ashley Westwood 6 Dwight McNeil 6 Erik Pieters 3

It “would be some season” if the records are smashed and the targets fulfilled onSunday “If you consider we were three points off the bottom three in January and now we’ve lost one in 15. We’ve gone under the radar – but that’s the way we like it at Burnley!”

The Dyche method

The whole Burnley team has actually cost under ₤120 m. With 54 points on the board, that relates to about ₤ 2.2 m per point. For context, Arsenal average at about ₤ 8m per point and Manchester United around ₤104 m. And so it ends up being clear: Sean Dyche provides a shocking level of cost-efficient success.

Is it a distinct accomplishment? “It would be interesting to see if any other manager could do that, but I don’t think they could.”

Westwood has lots of appreciation for his gruff-voiced remarkable. “What the gaffer has actually done at Burnley, the work he does and the group of gamers he creates, it’s remarkable.

“His work behind the scenes. He checks characters out. It took me a couple of years to get into the team. You have to bide your time.”

One of the factors for Burnley’s continual, affordable success has actually been a strong group principles. “We all understand our tasks, all of us strive. If you have actually got that as a strong structure, you’re onto a good idea. The focus at the club is to strive for your team-mates. There’s a great deal of regard because altering space for each other.

“We’re not a group that can simply turn it on, we understand that. We require to train ideal every day which brings us through into the weekend. From the minute we begin a video game, the very first thing we’re informed is ‘go and use the front foot’.

“The two boys at the front work their socks off. In a 4-4-2, you’ve got to be organised against the teams that play three in the middle, so the strikers need to help us midfielders out.”

Development under Dyche

Indeed, Dyche has actually played a substantial function in Westwood’s advancement over the previous 3 years. “For me, coming from Villa, I was in a bad place physically and even mentally. I had to bide my time to get into the team, to know how the club works and how the team works. I got super fit and came back one summer and that’s when I won player of the season. The gaffer has taken my game to another level.”

The statistics back that up. This season, Westwood ranks 3rd in the Premier League for ownerships in the center 3rd, and 5th for enters the last 3rd. But he’s not simply a destroyer and supplier from deep; the 30- year-old has actually likewise notched 6 helps and produced 53 possibilities.

Most belongings won in middle 3rd, PL, 2019/20 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Southampton 181 Ruben Neves Wolves 158 Ashley Westwood Burnley 151 Declan Rice West Ham 151 Oliver Norwood Sheffield Utd 149

So is he mainly a destroyer or a developer? “I’m a bit of everything,” he responds with a smile. “When I first came to Burnley I was just neat and tidy, give it five yards and sit screening the back four. But the gaffer has changed that. I’m more of a dynamic box-to-box player now. I’m putting the ball at risk much more.”

The bulk of Ashley Westwood’s passes are directed upfield and he wants to put “the ball at risk much more” than he utilized to

But Westwood does not forget previous obligations and will be rooting for Villa to prevent the drop this weekend after Dean Smith’s side pulled clear of the transfer zone. “There a great deal of excellent individuals at Villa, behind the scenes. I do not understand a number of the gamers there any longer. Jack [Grealish] is still there and he’s an extraordinary skill.

“But I’m still in touch with a lot of people at the club and fingers crossed they can get over the line. They’ve put themselves in a great position.”

I was simply cool and neat when I initially pertained to Burnley … But the gaffer has actually altered that. I’m more of a vibrant box-to-box gamer now. Ashley Westwood

Promise of youth

For all the positives, one issue is Burnley’s typical beginning XI age of 28.4 prior to the reboot – just Crystal Palace and Watford are older – and the team is little, not assisted with the current departures.

“It’s tough. It’s going to be a massive summer for us. We’ve lost a few great lads. If we’re going to stay in the top half, we’ve got to get some help. If we get that, who knows where we can go.”

At simply 20 years of age, Dwight McNeil has actually shone for Burnley this season with 6 league helps – the exact same number as Ashley Westwood

But youth is waiting in the wings. The Clarets have actually called unused alternatives with a typical age of 21 or under for 3 video games running now – the majority of whom have actually not made a single Premier League look to date.

“Us old kids aren’t doing too severely, we’re still keeping fit and staying up to date with the young weapons! But the children are doing fantastic and getting experience from training with us, day in and day out, and being included with the matchday team.

“There’s a young lad, Max Thompson, he’s looked sharp in training. There’s likewise a young kid, Rico – he’s been out hurt however was back with us today – and he appears like he’s going to be an unique gamer. They’re in the very best environment with us, however we keep them grounded, like we have with Dwight [McNeil] and who understands where they can go.”

So the future looks brilliant for Burnley, however, for now, the focus stays on the season ending with Brighton at Turf Moor, reside on Sky Sports Arena this Sunday, with Pope’s Golden Glove, the club’s record points amount to, a prospective surface above Arsenal and a particular help fight in between team-mates on the line.