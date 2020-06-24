Burnley identify fans behind offensive banner flown at Etihad Stadium | Football News



















1:25



Burnley ceo Neil Hart says the club will work hard with the community in the town to get rid of any types of discrimination

Burnley chief executive officer Neil Hart says the club are working hard with town in the city to eradicate any forms of discrimination

Burnley believe they’ve identified the fans accountable for the offensive banner flown over their own match with Manchester City and may hand all of them lifetime ?uvre from the golf club, says leader Neil Hart.

Hart said he could be “disgusted and ashamed” from the actions associated with supporters who else paid for typically the ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ message to become flown on the Etihad Stadium on Monday night.

The event occurred right after kick-off in addition to moments following the two units of gamers, who used shirts imprinted with ‘Black Lives Matter’, had obtained a leg in support of typically the anti-racist movements.

Asked if the proponents responsible might receive a life time ban, Hart told Sky News: “100 per cent, we expect we know who is responsible and we’ll ban those for life.

“When I could see typically the banner go over the Etihad from your directors’ package I was ashamed, that’s the phrase I would make use of. I was embarrassed to see that getting trailed on the Etihad that way.

“It’s certainly not what we stand for as a football club, it’s not what we stand for as a town, as a collective or community.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche wonderful backroom employees take a leg

A statement coming from Lancashire Police on Tuesday evening explained no felony offences are actually disclosed at this time because they continue using their enquiries to determine the full situations surrounding typically the incident.

The airplane took off coming from and came back to Blackpool Airport, that has said it will eventually stop functioning banner plane tickets with instant effect.

It is just not yet recognized who travelled the plane or perhaps who make commision from the banner, despite social networking posts declaring responsibility for that incident.

“We stand in solidarity with our players, with the league, with other clubs and with all our community stakeholders that we will continue to fight any form of discrimination,” extra Hart.

0:54 James Tarkowski says Burnley players usually are disappointed in addition to upset from the banner that has been flown on the Etihad throughout their game towards Manchester City James Tarkowski says Burnley players usually are disappointed in addition to upset from the banner that has been flown on the Etihad throughout their game towards Manchester City

“Let’s be clear, Black Lives Matter is actually a cause gamers feel strong about. It’s there to spotlight inequalities. Of course just about all lives make a difference, but that is common sense and also this is about equal rights.

“Some individuals do not understand that and/or choosing to not understand. [Monday] night is actually a prime sort of that and it truly is raising ethnic hate.

“I’ve put in the last half a dozen years right here heading upwards Burnley FC in the community and something of our top focal points, and it remains a top top priority, is to get rid of any kind of discrimination.

“Certainly from this football club, certainly from this stadium, and from the town. I will continue to keep that as one of my mantras because it’s totally unacceptable and we will continue to fight it.”

two:31 Burnley captain Ben Mee states he plus the players usually are embarrassed following a banner exhibiting the words ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ had been flown on the Etihad Stadium in the 1st half of their own defeat towards Manchester City Burnley chief Ben Mee says he or she and the participants are ashamed after a banner displaying what ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ was flown over the Etihad Stadium inside the first half their eliminate against Manchester City

Burnley chief Mee: I’m ashamed in addition to embarrassed

“I’m ashamed and embarrassed that a small number of our fans have decided to put that around the stadium,” Burnley chief Ben Mee said post-match on Monday Night Football.

“They’ve completely skipped the point. The lads usually are embarrassed to determine that. It’s not just what we’re regarding. They’ve entirely missed the idea about the event we’re seeking to achieve.

“These you need to come in to the 21st hundred years and instruct themselves. It does not stand for what we are going to about, typically the club’s regarding, the players usually are about and the majority of the fans are regarding.

“It’s a small fraction of people in addition to I’m actually upset which has happened.

1:12 Sky Sports News business presenter Mike Wedderburn has brought a person our best stories with regard to 22 yrs. He describes typically the purpose of the Black Lives Matter movements and the reason why a banner flown more than Burnley’s match up at Manchester City had been so offensive Sky Sports News business presenter Mike Wedderburn has brought a person our best stories with regard to 22 yrs. He describes typically the purpose of the Black Lives Matter movements and the reason why a banner flown more than Burnley’s match up at Manchester City had been so offensive

“As we were released, we noticed some whispers it was gonna happen. The club attempted to stop this but I’ve heard from the small number of some people that have arranged this particular.

“I hope keep in mind that happen once more. Like We said, I will be ashamed in addition to upset this is connected with our golf club, my golf club, and it’s not really something you want to see amongst people at just about all.

“It’s not right. I totally condemn it. Like I said, I am embarrassed by it. It misses the whole point of everything, hopefully these people can learn about what the Black Lives Matters movement is trying to achieve.”