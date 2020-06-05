Burnley fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Burnley’s rearranged video games for the Premier League restart
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:20pm
The particulars of Burnley’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with their opening recreation towards Manchester City stay on Sky Sports.
Burnley followers can watch their membership once more on Sky Sports three days later when Watford go to Turf Moor.
Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches will probably be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.
Monday 22 June
Man City v Burnley
Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports
Thursday 25 June
Burnley v Watford
Kick-off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Monday 29 June
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Kick-Off: 8pm
Burnley fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Burnley vs Sheffield United
West Ham vs Burnley
Liverpool vs Burnley
Burnley vs Wolves
Norwich vs Burnley
Burnley vs Brighton