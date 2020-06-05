Burnley fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News





Burnley have 9 video games left to play; they restart up towards Manchester City, stay on Sky Sports

The particulars of Burnley’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with their opening recreation towards Manchester City stay on Sky Sports.

Burnley followers can watch their membership once more on Sky Sports three days later when Watford go to Turf Moor.

Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches will probably be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season will probably be accessible from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:49 Here’s a reminder of among the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again! Here’s a reminder of among the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Monday 22 June

Man City v Burnley

Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday 25 June

Burnley v Watford

Kick-off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Monday 29 June

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Kick-Off: 8pm

Burnley fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Burnley vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Burnley

Liverpool vs Burnley

Burnley vs Wolves

Norwich vs Burnley

Burnley vs Brighton