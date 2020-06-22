Burnley FC apologise after ‘White Lives Matter’ banner is flown over match against Manchester City’

Burnley FC has apologised and vowed to hand out lifetime bans after a plane carrying a banner reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ was flown over the Eithad stadium ahead of the team’s match with Manchester City this evening.

A private plane bearing the message flew over the stadium just moments after both Burnley and Manchester players took a knee to exhibit their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jake Hepple, a Burnley local, has claimed responsibility for the stunt sharing a video of the plane to his Facebook along with a refusal to apologise.

Mr Hepple wrote: ‘I’d want to take now to apologise .. TO DEFINITELY F****** NO BODY!

‘It’s now apparently racist to express white lives matter (the day after three white people got murdered in a park in Reading, but all we’ve seen on the television is black lives matter after George Floyd got murdered) exactly what a mad world we reside in.’

In addition to taking a knee before games, all Premier League players have worn the words Black Lives Matter on the rear on their shirts and a logo on the sleeve of jerseys to show support for the movement.

Black Lives Matter protests erupted world wide following the death of George Floyd, 46, who died after police Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for nine minutes, in Minneapolis, U.S., on May 25.

Burnley said in a statement: ‘Burnley Football Club strongly condemns what of those accountable for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

The private plane crossed the sky above the stadium just moments after both Burnley and Manchester players took a knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Tonight’s aerial display reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ did actually mock the movement, which is fighting against racism

Burnley manager Sean Dyche and staff take a knee to get the Black Lives Matter campaign prior to the match

Referee Andre Marriner kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on June 22, 2020

‘We need to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

‘This, certainly not, represents what Burnley Football Club represents and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue life time bans.

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City has a knee to get Black Lives Matter

‘The club features a proud record of dealing with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any sort.

‘We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in accordance with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

‘We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and also to all those assisting to promote Black Lives Matter.’

Burnley FC Police tweeted: ‘We are aware who had been involved, so can be the club!! Thank you for reporting! This will undoubtedly be dealt with ASAP!’

Social media users took to Twitter to talk about their outrage at the anti-Black Lives Matter display.

While the others questioned who owned the plane of course, if a company had agreed to fly the message.

Sam Lee tweeted: ‘There’s a plane flying over the Etihad that says ‘White lives matter – Burnley’. F****** hell, what an absolute embarrassment. Absolute disgrace’

Aaron Brookes tweeted: ‘What plane company would take that order and go with it?’

Its not yet known who is accountable for the banner, which is being investigated by Burnley Football Club.

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent tweeted in reaction to the plane’s message: ‘Strange considering Burnley have NO black players within their squad at all’.

Players have now been taking with their knees through the Premier League in an indication of support in the fight against inequality and injustice that has been adopted by sports stars in 2016 after NFL player Colin Kaepernick knelt during the U.S. national anthem.