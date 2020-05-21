Burnley extend Robbie Brady’s deal at Turf Moor until June 2021 | Football News





Burnley’s Robbie Brady has endured an injury-hit few years at the membership.

Burnley have exercised the 12-month choice to maintain Robbie Brady at Turf Moor until June 2021.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped 46 occasions by the Republic of Ireland, has suffered an injury-hit few years at the membership and has solely began six video games this time period – all defeats.

Joining the clarets for a then-club-record payment of £13m from Norwich in January 2017, the midfielder was an ever-present within the opening 15 video games of the 2017/18 marketing campaign earlier than struggling a knee damage at Leicester City which saved him sidelined for 10 months.

However, Brady has returned to coaching with the remainder of the squad this week forward of an supposed resumption of the Premier League programme later this summer season and stays a key element of Sean Dyche’s aspect.

Burnley at the moment have 5 different gamers out of contract on June 30 – Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Phil Bardsley and Adam Legzdins.