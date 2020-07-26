Burnley 1 – 2 Brighton

Brighton produced a strong 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday to set a brand-new club- record points take the Premier League.

The video game began with a slow pace and disjointed ownership as Burnley wanted to preserve their strong protective line and aid goalkeeper Nick Pope win his 16 th tidy sheet of the project to declare the Golden Glove.

But that strategy was ripped up with 20 minutes on the clock when Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma apologized for a bad touch by recovering ownership and shooting his side into the lead with power and accuracy from variety.

The Seagulls kept a remarkable share of the ball however were penalized 5 minutes prior to the break after left- back Eric Pieters clipped a tasty long pass over Lewis Dunk for Chris Wood to take one touch and level ball games.

Brighton burst from the blocks in the 2nd half and Neal Maupay threaded a ball for the energetic Aaron Connolly, who beat Kevin Long in the race and discovered the best angle past Pope to protect the win, a 15 th- location surface and a club- record season overall of 41 points.

Sean Dyche’s guys will feel aggrieved after Jay Rodriguez had a 2nd equaliser chalked off by VAR – with Johann Gudmundsson adjudged to have actually hindered Brighton stopper MatRyan However, the hosts still complete the season in tenth with a joint club- record of 54 points on the board.

More to follow …