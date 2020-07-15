Burnley 1 – 1 Wolves

Chris Wood’s 96th-minute fees secured the 1-1 attract for Burnley to drop Wolves’ Champions League desires.

Adama Traore coupled with Matt Doherty for the game’s opening objective as the Republic of Ireland full-back’s chance deflected away from James Tarkowski and arrived perfectly with regard to Jimenez in order to volley past Nick Pope in the 76th minute.

In the dramatic end at Turf Moor, referee Mike Dean penalised Doherty for a handball as Wood stepped around restore parity. It had been Burnley’s just shot about target hanging around.

The result implies Wolves stay in sixth spot, three details off Manchester United inside fifth in addition to Leicester inside the fourth in addition to final Champions League spot. It is currently just one eliminate in 14 league online games for Burnley, who move ahead to 9th in the desk ahead of Arsenal’s game together with Liverpool, go on Sky Sports.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (6), Taylor (6), Bardsley (6), Tarkowski (7), Long (7), Pieters (7), Westwood (6), Brownhill (6), McNeil (6), Rodriguez (6), Wood (7). Subs: Gudmundsson (6), Brady (n/a), Vydra (6) Wolves: Patricio (6), Saiss (6), Boly (6), Coady (6), Vinagre (7), Traore (7), Moutinho (7), Neves (7), Podence (7), Jota (6), Jimenez (8). Subs: Doherty (7), Neto (n/a), Jonny (n/a), Dendoncker (n/a) Man of the match up: Raul Jimenez.

Late penalty nicks Wolves’ top-four hopes

Erik Pieters repos during Burnley’s Premier League clash together with Wolves



These creator members very first met inside the third 7 days of the very first Football League season inside September 1888, and with 3 games leftover this marketing campaign, both harbor European aspirations as founded top-flight edges.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche chatted in the build-up of being dedicated to trying to expand his side’s five-match unbeaten run nonetheless it was Wolves who not getting sun a first 50 percent low about goal-mouth activity.

Team news Burnley named a great unchanged part as Chris Wood combined Jay Rodriguez in assault, while Kevin Long continuing to deputize for wounded captain Ben Mee inside defence. Wolves delivered Adama Traore back into typically the starting line-up as one of 4 changes from your 3-0 conquer Everton. Ruben Vinagre, Joao Moutinho in addition to Diogo Jota were also renewed in place of Matt Doherty, Jonny Otto, Leander Dendoncker in addition to Pedro Neto.

Traore, deployed without any consideration wing-back simply by Nuno Espirito Santo, developed the game’s first possibility after 10 minutes any time his dangling cross had been met on the far write-up by Jimenez but their header had been comfortably kept by Nick Pope.

Moments afterwards, the site visitors ought to are usually in front any time Romain Saiss headed using his to goal coming from two back yards out from a great inswinging Joao Moutinho part.

Dwight McNeil wants get Burnley moving forward inside the first half



Burnley were pressured into a modify after 30 minutes as the wounded Charlie Taylor was substituted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson, but it had been Wolves that continued in order to threaten typically the breakthrough because Diogo Jota collected Daniel Podence’s lofted pass just to scuff their shot large of the write-up.

The Clarets experienced offered almost no as an assaulting threat, apart from a growing shot coming from Jay Rodriguez, and the striker was also pressured off right after the reboot with a leg strain to boost Burnley’s increasing injury listing.

The hosts earned this light fixture 2-0 in Turf Moor last time of year, but that will remains their own only top-flight home triumph against Wolves since 1963 – as well as the visitors arrived close once more when Traore blasted their shot large from the viewpoint two moments into the reboot.

Raul Jimenez remembers after their brilliant affect to give Wolves a second-half lead



Ruben Neves made a superb last-ditch obstruct to refuse Josh Brownhill shortly after Rodriguez’s withdrawal, yet Wolves obtained the effort shortly ahead of the second beverages break because Jota create Podence to get a right-foot chance that exhibited just large.

Jimenez broke typically the deadlock together with 14 moments remaining since the Mexican readjusted his entire body to meet typically the ball knee-high and open fire past Pope to become the very first Wolves gamer to score 17 top-flight objectives in a period since John Richards inside 1975/76.

Wolves experienced barely recently been troubled just about all evening, in the third second of injury time, Matej Vydra’s knockdown had been missed simply by Rui Patrico, only for Wood to for some reason head large with the objective at their mercy. But the striker did not place the obvious miss because after referee Dean discovered Doherty’s handball, he walked up to with confidence dispatch their spot-kick large into the internet.

What the administrators said

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: “Another interesting turn went our own way and that we produced great finish to some game which often had will be problems with typically the injuries. To come out with an area against an excellent side from your challenges we are going to having is absolutely pleasing.

“Woody showed a great mentality and he grew into the game. When he missed the chance, it goes to show you what a strong character he’s got to step up and score the penalty. I was a long way from the incident for the penalty, but I’ve looked back at it and it does look a clear case of handball.”

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez had been forced away from early inside the second period



Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: “We experienced plenty of typically the ball in addition to created some terrific situations also it was a wonderful goal coming from Raul. It’s always challenging to take… each goal a person concede is difficult to take and also a goal inside the final occasions is actually harder.

“I constantly felt i was in control as well as the team enjoyed well. Sometimes, justice won’t exist hanging around, this is soccer. The gamers completed properly but we must now concentrate on the next online game.

“I don’t live based on ifs, I live based on reality and the reality is to prepare for the next game. I’ll only be thinking about that.”

Man from the match – Raul Jimenez

Jimenez will be congratulated simply by Diogo Jota after credit scoring against Burnley



Pope had held 14 clear sheets with regard to Burnley there is much surprise – yet there was absolutely nothing he could perform about Jimenez’s sumptuous affect that would possess moved Wolves onto 58 points.

That might represent their own highest complete in a Premier League marketing campaign, bettering previous year’s tally of 57 – however they will have to right now try to make that happen in their ultimate two online games.

Jimenez had developed a fine general display before the strike, creating three photos, but it had been only right after his overdue withdrawal that will Burnley grabbed a remarkable late level.

Only Mohamed Salah has obtained more Premier League objectives in 2020 than Wolves’ Jimenez (9).

Opta stats

Burnley are usually unbeaten within their last more effective Premier League games in Turf Moor (D3 L4); their lengthiest run with no home eliminate in the opposition.

Since beating Burnley in their very first Premier League meeting below Nuno Espirito Santo (1-0 in September 2018), Wolves have gone winless in the 3 such group meetings since (D2 L1).

This was your 26th period this season that will both Burnley and Wolves have did not score inside the first half a Premier League online game – simply no team possess failed to achieve this on a lot more occasions.

73 % of Wolves’ goals inside the Premier League this season happen to be scored inside the second 50 percent (36/49); the best percentage regarding any part.

