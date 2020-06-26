Burnley 1 – 0 Watford

A glancing header from Jay Rodriguez was enough for Burnley to beat Watford 1-0 and ensure they remain unbeaten at Turf Moor in the Premier League since New Year’s Day.

It was the old football cliche of a game of two half, with Burnley by far the higher side in the first as Matej Vydra hit the post and Rodriguez had an effort cleared off the line by Craig Dawson.

But Watford were much improved in the next half – Troy Deeney also have an opportunity beaten off the line by Dwight McNeil – but contrary to the run of play, Rodriguez glanced a header home to score his 50th Burnley goal.

It moves Burnley move up to 11th on 42 points but for Watford, they remain one point above the relegation zone with seven games to play, even though with an excellent goal huge difference to those beneath them.

How Burnley saw off Watford

Jay Rodriguez scored his 50th goal for Burnley on Thursday evening



At a sweltering Turf Moor, Burnley went close twice in the opening 10 minutes. Rodriguez collected a floated pass on the best and volleyed it goalwards with his first touch. It forced a save from Ben Foster that sent the ball looping in to the area, before he flapped it further clear as Jack Cork lurked to net the rebound. Not long after, McNeil found Josh Brownhill, but the midfielder could only direct his header wide of the far post.

Burnley should have gone ahead in the 21st minute once they had two glorious chances. Vydra lobbed the ball over the oncoming Foster from the left flank, but with an open goal to aim for, the striker could only hit the near post. The rebound then fell to Rodriguez, but his volley was cleared off the line by the waiting Dawson before Brownhill drove his own effort wide of the far post.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (7), Mee (7), Taylor (7), Brownhill (7), Westwood (7), Cork (7), McNeil (8), Rodriguez (7), Vydra (7). Subs used: Pieters (6). Watford: Foster (6), Femenia (6), Kabasele (6), Dawson (7), Masina (6), Capoue (7), Hughes (7), Sarr (7), Cleverley (6), Welbeck (7), Deeney (7). Subs used: Cathcart (7), Doucoure (7), Chalobah (n/a), Gray (n/a). Man of the match: Dwight McNeil.

Dawson – who scored a late equaliser again Leicester at the weekend – almost netted again in Watford’s most readily useful chance of the very first half. Tom Cleverley delivered the first corner of the overall game and the Watford defender rose around nod goalwards, but could only divert it on the crossbar.

Watford made two half time changes and they look much improved after the break. A spot of luck nearly saw them score soon after the hour mark as Nick Pope spilled a Will Hughes corner, but substitute Craig Cathcart could only put his shot into the human body of the goalkeeper.

Team news Sean Dyche named the same starting XI from Monday. The only changes were on the bench with Phil Bardsley and Mace Goodridge joining thelist.

Watford made two changes, with Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck entering the XI. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra dropped to the bench.

Not long after, the visitors had their very own chance cleared off the line. Etienne Capoue swung a corner in to the area, which Deeney glanced goalwards, but McNeil was waiting at risk to clear with his shins. Hughes was lurking towards the top of the area and struck the rebound, but could only fire above the crossbar.

But in the 73rd minute, and contrary to the run of play, Burnley took the lead. Browhill released McNeil down the left flank and his low cross was turned home by Rodriguez’s glanced header, who had peeled away from Dawson.

Troy Deeney had a header cleared off the line in the next half



Both teams went near scoring again as the game wore on. Vydra burst into the area, rounded Cathcart before striking but it went straight at the outstretched legs of Foster. On the stroke of 90 minutes, Capoue delivered yet another good corner with Adam Masina driving in to meet it, but could only direct his header on the crossbar.

After an offensive banner was flown above their match at Manchester City on Monday night, Burnley fans have been wanting to show their support for the Black Lives Matter campaign



Before Thursday’s game, Burnley showed messages of support for the Black Lives Matter movement from their fans after a plane was flown over the Etihad Stadium on Monday with a banner reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’.

Captain Ben Mee made an impassioned speech in regards to the importance of Black Lives Matter following the game and many Burnley figures have condemned the act.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says that he was pleased to get yourself a win following a tough week on and off the pitch



Burnley manager Sean Dyche: “It’s been a tough week on and off the pitch for the club and for a group of players who offer a lot, you saw that tonight. We believe in no excuses here and regardless of the challenge is, we attempt to get on with it and I think we did tonight. Over the overall game, I think we just about edged it in the long run.

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez says that he's delighted to score the winner along with his 50th goal for the club which he dedicate to his late grandfather



“I’m still here you understand, I’ve had this before [rumours about leaving the club] often times but I’m still here, I’m still with the players, I’m still working together with them. I get on with it, as you saw tonight. Someone wrote that it is the first time in seven . 5 years that I’ve questioned the board. I think that’s pretty good and we have a couple of challenges here so I think that’s pretty decent, I’ll take that.”

Watford boss Nigel Pearson says that his side did not put the ball into dangerous areas enough to force an equaliser and didn't play like they know they're with the capacity of after their 1-0 defeat against Burnley



“The irony is our second-half performance was definitely better, we had opportunities but was switched off from the goal kick and concede a goal from this. In some ways, it’s really a missed opportunity but there isn’t any point dwelling on situations like this. We’ve missed the opportunity to pick points up, but you’ve got to provide them with credit, they are good at what they do and they saw the game out. So although we had the opportunities to place the ball into dangerous areas, we didn’t get our quality right aswell.

“So sometimes those things together conspire to make it even more difficult to pick points up but we have to move on. There’s no point me spending too much time looking at the negatives now. Yes, the players know exactly how I feel about it and also, they know themselves that we didn’t play that we know that we can for long enough periods. It’s a disappointment but we get over it, get on with it and look forward to the next game now.”

Man of the match – Dwight McNeil

The 20-year-old continues to blossom at Burnley and Thursday’s game was no exception. McNeil’s passing and crossing was superb, making two key passes, six crosses with five of those from open play. This included the assist for the winner, turning in a low effort that Rodriguez converted.

He also made an essential block at risk to deny Deeney a target and showed his defensive instincts because moment too. With Burnley down to the bare bones for the following few games, he will be much more than vital and there will likely be eyes on him elsewhere too.

Opta stats

Watford have failed to score in three consecutive away league outings for the very first time since May 2018 (eight in a row).

Only league leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City have won more Premier League games in 2020 than Burnley (five).

Jay Rodriguez’s winning goal for Burnley came from the thing that was their first shot of the second half against Watford.

