Germany has made public burning of the EU flag or that of one other nation punishable by as much as three years in jail, classing it as a hate crime.

The vote within the Bundestag (parliament) on Thursday makes defiling overseas flags equal to the crime of defiling the German flag.

The similar applies for the EU anthem, Beethoven’s Ode to Joy theme.

The transfer adopted Social Democrat (SPD) complaints about protesters’ burning of the Israeli flag in Berlin in 2017.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht, a member of the centre-left SPD, stated “burning flags publicly has nothing to do with peaceful protests”. She stated it stoked up “hatred, anger and aggression”, and damage many individuals’s emotions.

The new regulation additionally applies to acts of defilement moreover burning, corresponding to publicly ripping a flag up. Public show of the Nazi swastika and different Nazi symbols is already banned in Germany.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has condemned the brand new regulation as “excessive interference in free speech and artistic expression”.

The act of defiling the Union Flag within the UK will not be a criminal offense, however France has made desecration of the tricolour punishable by a high quality of as much as €7,500 (£6,600; $8,000) or six months in jail.

Spain, Italy and Greece even have legal guidelines banning desecration of the nationwide flag.