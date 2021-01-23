Burnett to Graham: Trump is trying to heal nation? He hasn't spoken once
CNN’s Erin Burnett looks back at some of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) comments over the last four years after Graham said on Fox News that President-elect Joe Biden would be seen as “incredibly weak” if he didn’t oppose the second impeachment of President Trump.

