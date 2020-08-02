Burmese pythons removed from Florida Everglades by the thousands

Burmese pythons are not naturally discovered inFlorida But the nonnative insects recreate– and eliminate other types– so often that the state takes remarkable steps to fight them.

Wildlife authorities removed 5,000 from the Everglades, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“Each invasive python eliminated represents hundreds of native Florida wildlife saved,” stated “Alligator Ron” Bergeron, a member of the South Florida Water Management District’s governing board. “Florida is doing more than it ever has to remove pythons from the Everglades and protect this ecosystem for generations to come.”

How did Burmese pythons end up being so developed in Florida?