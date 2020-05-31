Image copyright

At least 20 individuals have been killed in japanese Burkina Faso when gunmen stormed a cattle market, studies say.

Gunmen on motorbikes fired into the crowded market in Kompienga city in the center of the day on Saturday, eyewitnesses had been quoted as saying by native media.

It is unclear who was behind the assault.

Burkina Faso has seen a pointy rise in jihadist violence and inter-communal clashes in latest months.

The violence has pressured tons of of thousand of individuals to flee their houses.

On Friday at least 15 individuals had been killed when suspected Islamist militants attacked a convoy of merchants in the north, close to the border with Mali.

The authorities blamed the assault on “terrorists”, a phrase often used to the al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked jihadists Burkina Faso has been battling in latest years.

Despite occasional authorities claims of success in opposition to the Islamist militants, the insecurity in the north and east of Burkina Faso has dramatically escalated.

Jihadists have typically focused colleges, forcing about 300,000 youngsters out of training.