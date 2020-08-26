Burgundy Color Soundnova N1 8W 3D Bass Shower Speaker, IPX5 Waterproof Speaker, 15H Music, Premium Small Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for iPhone Phone Tablet Party- Travel Case Included



Price: $20.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 14:14:10 UTC – Details)



Soundnova N1 Portable Wireless Bluetooth speaker

Bigger Beats

Not only does Soundnova N1 Bluetooth speaker deliver 8W of intense audio power, it is designed to significantly reduce distortion.

Even when you push your music to the volume limit there is zero compromise on clarity or performance.

Richer Bass

BassUp technology uses a customized digital signal processor to analyzes, then enhance your music’s bass frequencies in real time.

This audio signal is then turned into enhanced sound via state-of-the-art neodymium drivers.

Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

If you want to keep dancing, Soundnova N1 Portable speaker can keep playing; get over 15 hours of continuous tunes, or around 300 songs from a single charge.

Turn up the volume and prepare yourself for a full day or night of musical power.

Power2

A single Soundnova N1 Wireless speaker delivers unprecedented power for its size, but it is also possible to double it.

Pair two speakers* via a single Bluetooth-enabled device for a huge hit of stereo sound; 16W of portable audio intensity.

What’s in the box

1pc Soundnova N1 Portable Speaker

1pc USB Charging Cable

1pc User Manual

1pc Feedback Card

1pc Warranty Card

1pc Travel Case

Soundnova has become one of the fastest-growing audio brands in North America.

We’ve worked across Bluetooth audio product for many years, we are committed to providing the highest quality products and service, we’re just happy that you’re happy.

Warranty&Customer service

24-Hour friendly customer support

45-Day no reason for refund guarantee

18-Month warranty for replacement

3-Year warranty for quality-related issues

【UNSTOPPABLE 3D SOUND QUALITY】Soundnova 3D digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs; 8Watts of large power delivers surprisingly loud room filling volume from the precision neodymium driver and proprietary bass radiator; distortion-free stereo sound even at max volume, Powerful and louder than other similar-sized small portable speakers.

【BLUETOOTH V5.0 TECHNOLOGY】Compatible with all Bluetooth devices,such as iPhone,Samsung,Smartphone,iPad,Tablet,Laptop, Computer, Echo,kindle,TV… And the phone can display the remaining power of the speaker ,Soundnova N1 Speaker automatically reconnects to the last device used,Connect your devices in just 3 seconds.The speaker will shut down when Bluetooth is disconnected for 10 minutes, which is helpful to save power when the unit is accidentally left on.

【INCREDIBLE PLAYTIME 15 HOURS】It built-in 1200mAh high performance li-battery guarantees up to 12-15 hours playtime at 50% volume. if you play it 1-2 hours every day at mid volume, it no need to charge in 2 weeks,up to three times longer than similar-sized wireless Bluetooth speakers.Recharge in just 2-3 hours using the included Micro USB cable.

【3-YEAR WARRANTY&PREMIUM GIFT 】The high crystal clear Sound makes the Soundnova N1 Portable wireless Bluetooth Speaker the perfect speaker for any room and the ideal Outdoor Speaker.Also using TWS technology, your could play 2 Soundnova N1 speakers together to achieve Hifi-level stereo sound,16W of portable audio intensity. A PREMIUM GIFT, with CE, FCC and ROHS certifications, it’s guaranteed to last.