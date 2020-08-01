Burgess Owens bashes NBA as ‘corporate cowards’ who need Biden for China access: ‘They are into their money’

“How do powerful people get a pass from the media? Simple. By being woke,” stated Carlson, who included that the league had “taken an explicit and partisan political position.”

WARRIORS COACH STEVE KERR BLASTED FOR SILENCE ON LATEST NBA- CHINA DEBATE

“[What] we need to do is make certain we comprehend who are dealing with, speaking about the extreme left, Owens stated. “There’s more than Antifa, it’s more than the socialists … it’s business cowards that conceal behind the anguish of others to provide a method to get to their bottom line.

“Their bottom line is profit and power,” he included. “The NBA has a $1.5 billion agreement [with Chinese streaming rightsholder Tencent], and they understand if they’re going to get that, they need to make certain that they trigger havoc here and get a president chosen who would make sure they return toChina It’s everything about November 2020.”

Burgess who played 10 NFL seasons for the New York Jets and Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, stated professional athletes who have actually embraced strong positions for progressive causes “do not care about the Blacks in the Black neighborhood and they do not care about the Chinese individuals that are being oppressed in China with slavery and kid labor and the entire bit.

“These people are really just about themselves. Power and profitability: NBA, NFL, Nike, they all are in the same boat and could care less about ‘We The People’.”

Traditionally Owens kept in mind, sports have actually brought Americans together. But now, he stated, “these folks do not care about dividing. They do not care about destroying their sport as long as they can get their profitability. They are into China. They are into their money …”

“They are destroying the game and they are destroying cities because they want to get Biden elected in 2020.”