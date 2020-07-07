Burger King’s latest campaign allows guests to trade passport stamps in for free hamburgers

‘MCDONALD’S CHAPLAIN’: REVEREND CELEBRATED IN OBITUARY FOR SHARING HIS FAITH WITH FAST-FOOD CUSTOMERS

Though there exists a catch – the free food offer is only available for individuals with Swedish passports.

According to the 2019 edition of the Henley Passport Index, Sweden’s passport was one of the strongest in the entire world, earning visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 187 countries, compared to 183 for the United States.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, considering that the coronavirus pandemic, the powerful passport is not able to be used as travel has been halted around the world. Sweden has also been criticized for the country’s lax response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Putting politics aside, Burger King Sweden is rolling out the red carpet for the wanderlust-hungry Swedes.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For a limited time, those with Swedish passports are allowed to use their books to get a stamp – with a maximum of up to five stamps – from the restaurant and trade that in for a burger of their choice from the chain’s new World Gourmet menu, including hamburgers inspired by destinations like France and Argentina.

“As the Swedish State Department still recommends citizens not to travel, we’ll let people repurpose their passport to experience tasty foreign flavors for free here in Sweden,” Daniel Schröder, marketing director at Burger King Sweden, said in a news release.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Though those considering swapping a page in their passport for a free burger may want to consider that passport books may “become unusable if you choose to stamp it” as border protection agencies may not accept the Burger King chain of restaurants as the best country.