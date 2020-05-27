Burger King Introduces Hilarious Six-Foot Long Crown & New Burger To Encourage Social Distancing

Burger King is performing its part in supporting diners to practice social distancing!

In Germany, that the fast-food series introduced a fresh new approach to get clients to remain six feet apart from each other as businesses from the country start to reopen dine-in solutions beneath the coronavirus pandemic. New oversize headgear goes far enough around the wearer’s mind to make certain they remain distanced and may consume their meal in peace.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Scoffs At Social Distancing Criticism! )

Ch-ch-check outside a pic of 2 versions digging in (under ):

The Instagram caption translates into, “distancing, but make it fashion.” That’s one way to place it!!

A Burger King spokesperson advised Business Insider:

“We wanted to reinforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following. The do-it-yourself social distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants.”

And within Italy, that the fast-food giant can also be debuting something new. Italians may appreciate a “Social Distancing Whopper,” which comprises triple the sum of raw onions generally discovered to a classic Whopper, generated in a bid to keep others out your bubble as a result of onion-induced bad breath.

A commercial boosting the hamburger shared:

“The triple onion Whopper that helps others stay away.”

While those have not made their way into the United States however, we could dream!!

Related: Volkswagen Issues Apology For Racist Ad After Outcry

Instead, it appears BK’s US social networking reports have discovered themselves in some hot water after participating with a Taylor Swift enthusiast ) On Tuesday, that the Swiftie requested on Twitter:

“@BurgerKing i need to know… what’s yalls favorite taylor swift song?”

And BK came back ! They responded (under ) on Wednesday:

“the one about her ex”

However, several enthusiasts from both sides of this “argument” did not take the situation lightly, asking that Swifties focus their attention on more pressing things:

“swifties i promise you taylor swift does not give a f**k about burger king and neither should you. direct your attention to the racism going on in our world instead.” “Yall really trying to get @BurgerKing CANCELED? We got more important s**t to focus on then a joke taken poorly by some Taylor swift fans. F**k outta here” “F**k Burger King and Taylor Swift, I don’t wanna hear anything about them unless they’re donating to Civil Rights organizations or standing up to the corrupt justice system. People getting killed out here and y’all talking about #BurgerKingIsOverParty”

We can almost assure you Tay will concur.

[Image via WENN.]