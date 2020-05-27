Burger King Introduces Hilarious Six-Foot Long Crown & New Burger To Encourage Social Distancing

Burger King is performing its part in supporting diners to practice social distancing!
In Germany, that the fast-food series introduced a fresh new approach to get clients to remain six feet apart from each other as businesses from the country start to reopen dine-in solutions beneath the coronavirus pandemic. New oversize headgear goes far enough around the wearer’s mind to make certain they remain distanced and may consume their meal in peace.
Ch-ch-check outside a pic of 2 versions digging in (under ):
The Instagram caption translates into, “distancing, but make it fashion.” That’s one way to place it!!
A Burger King spokesperson advised Business Insider:
“We wanted to reinforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following. The do-it-yourself social distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants.”
And within Italy, that the fast-food giant can also be debuting something new. Italians may appreciate a “Social Distancing Whopper,” which comprises triple the sum of raw onions generally discovered to a classic Whopper, generated in a bid to keep others out your bubble as a result of onion-induced bad breath.
A commercial boosting the hamburger shared:
“The triple onion Whopper that helps others stay away.”
While those have not made their way into the United States however, we could dream!!
Instead, it appears BK’s US social networking reports have discovered themselves in some hot water after participating with a Taylor Swift enthusiast ) On Tuesday, that the Swiftie requested on Twitter:
“@BurgerKing i need to know… what’s yalls favorite taylor swift song?”
And BK came back ! They responded (under ) on Wednesday:
“the one about her ex”
However, several enthusiasts from both sides of this “argument” did not take the situation lightly, asking that Swifties focus their attention on more pressing things:
“swifties i promise you taylor swift does not give a f**k about burger king and neither should you. direct your attention to the racism going on in our world instead.”
“Yall really trying to get @BurgerKing CANCELED? We got more important s**t to focus on then a joke taken poorly by some Taylor swift fans. F**k outta here”
“F**k Burger King and Taylor Swift, I don’t wanna hear anything about them unless they’re donating to Civil Rights organizations or standing up to the corrupt justice system. People getting killed out here and y’all talking about #BurgerKingIsOverParty”
We can almost assure you Tay will concur.
