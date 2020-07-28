Bunnings worker tests positive for coronavirus in Melbourne

A Bunnings worker has actually evaluated positive for coronavirus in Melbourne’s southeast.

The staff member operated at the shop in Frankston however has actually not been rostered on for more than a week.

Since the staff member last worked, the shop has actually gone through 14 deep cleans up along with the regular cleans up that take place daily.

The staff member operated at the shop in Frankston in Melbourne’s southeast however has actually not been rostered on for more than a week (stock image)

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Debbie Pool verified the staff member had actually evaluatedpositive

‘The staff member has actually not operated at the shop for 7 days and the Department of Health and Human Services has actually encouraged that the threat to the group and consumers is really low,’ she informed 7News.

‘And significantly, the staff member was using a face mask throughout their last shifts – as were all of our group at the shop.’

Team members who were in close contact with the staff member have actually entered into self-isolation in the house.