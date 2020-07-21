Bungling council workers daub ‘school keep clear’ in giant yellow letters outside flats

Bungling council workers painted ‘school keep clear’ in giant yellow letters outside a primary – despite it having moved ten years ago.

The old Tettenhall Wood School relocated from School Road, Wolverhampton, in 2010 and a 17-home development was created on the site.

The building was preserved and converted into two and four bedroom properties called The Old School House, which some believe caused the confusion.

A woman who works in the area but wanted to remain anonymous, said: ‘I saw it on Saturday and it wasn’t there the weekend before.

‘Words fail me, there’s no school and there hasn’t been for years. I was gobsmacked. It’s surely common sense, it’s been turned into houses and apartments.’

Photos from last year show fading markings on the road but in recent days fresh paint has been put on the road outside.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesman said: ‘We maintain around 800 kilometres of roads across the city, and occasionally mistakes do happen.

‘Clearly this re-marking, which was carried out as part of routine maintenance work in the area, was completed in error and we will be reviewing our procedures.

‘In this instance, the markings were refreshed by our contractors and we are arranging for them to be removed as soon as possible.’

