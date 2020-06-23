Bungie releases Destiny 2 items in support of Black Lives Matter

Bungie offers a novel way for Destiny 2 players to show their support for Black Lives Matter within the game. Today, the developer started preorders for what it calls a “be heard” enamel pin — it comes with a black fist gripping a lightning bolt, set above the Black Lives Matter slogan — which costs $15, with all proceeds going toward the Equal Justice Initiative.

The pin isn’t expected to start shipping until later in 2010, but those that purchase may also get a voucher for an in-game emblem featuring the exact same visual design. Emblems are one of the most prominent aspects in Destiny 2 character customization, appearing along with players’ names in profiles and in multiplayer modes.

“We realize that Guardians in Destiny fight for humanity and hope,” Bungie explained when announcing the initiative last week. “And while the real challenges that Black people face are not as easily vanquished as the enemies in our game, we look forward to seeing Guardians come together in this fight as well. As we said before, we are committed to standing up for our Black community; including our developers, fans, and neighbors. Together, we intend to replace injustice with equality wherever we see it.”

While many gaming developers and publishers offered little more than stock statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, others were more proactive. Activision added a Black Lives Matter loading screen to Call of Duty, while digital storefronts like Itch.io and Humble Bundle raised millions for various associated charities by selling massive bundles of games.