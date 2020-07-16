Bungie delays its next big Destiny 2 expansion to November 10th, citing the pandemic

Bungie has announced that it’s delaying its next major Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, to November 10th due to the difficulties of development during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion was originally set to release on September 22nd.

“As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date,” commented David “DeeJ” Dague, Bungie’s community manager, in a statement. “The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

Beyond Light was announced earlier this year as the major fall expansion for the series (which has recently begun offering smaller seasonal updates during the year and a more substantial content expansion in the fall) as the “first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions.” Bungie has already set high expectations for the future of Destiny, outlining the next few years of the franchise: Beyond Light is set to be followed by The Witch Queen in 2021 and a third expansion, Lightfall, in 2022.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 10th. Bungie has also announced that Destiny 2 will be available on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this holiday season, with all current-gen Destiny 2 content — including Beyond Light — set to be available on those consoles, too.