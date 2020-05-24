Bundesliga: Timo Werner scores three as Leipzig thrash Mainz

Werner (r) transformed Konrad Laimer’s cross to open the scoring along with his 22nd league aim of the season – his 23rd adopted within the second half and he now has 30 in all competitions in 2019-20

Timo Werner scored his first targets because the Bundesliga returned from a two-month break amid the coronavirus pandemic as RB Leipzig thumped Mainz.

The 24-year-old Germany striker took his tally for the season to 30 with an excellent hat-trick as his aspect received 5-Zero to maneuver third within the desk.

Elsewhere on Sunday, strain is mounting on Schalke boss David Wagner after his aspect misplaced 3-Zero to Augsburg.

Schalke are actually winless in 9 video games, and have scored solely twice in that run.

And struggling Fortuna Dusseldorf had been denied a significant win as Cologne got here again from 2-Zero down with three minutes left to attract 2-2.

Uwe Rosler’s Fortuna aspect have nonetheless solely misplaced one in every of their previous eight video games, however stay third backside within the relegation play-off place, three factors adrift of security.

Werner punishes Mainz once more

Werner scored three targets and made three assists when Leipzig beat Mainz 8-Zero in November to file their largest ever Bundesliga win, they usually once more discovered him in devastating kind.

He had come into the sport, performed behind closed doorways, in the midst of one thing of a drought by his requirements, after a run of just one aim in his earlier eight league video games.

But it took Werner solely 11 minutes to search out the goal, breaking the impasse with a cool near-post end from Konrad Laimer’s low cross.

Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Sabitzer added additional targets in opposition to a hapless Mainz aspect earlier than Werner made it 4-Zero from shut vary, and he accomplished his hat-trick with an expertly-taken lob late on.

Schalke’s struggles proceed

While Leipzig’s win means they’re again within the Champions League locations, Schalke’s slide down the desk continued after an error-strewn show.

When they resumed their season after the winter break with a 2-Zero win over Borussia Monchengladbach on 17 January, the Royal Blues had been fourth, 4 factors off the highest of the desk.

Since then, they’ve drawn 4 and misplaced 5 of their previous 9 Bundesliga matches and are down in eighth, 24 factors behind Bayern Munich on the summit and 16 factors behind Bayer Leverkusen in fourth.