Bundesliga round-up: Schalke 04’s wretched form continues at lowly Fortuna Dusseldorf | Football News





Andre Hoffman celebrates Dusseldorf’s win at full-time

Schalke 04’s dreadful run of form continued with defeat at Fortuna Dusseldorf, whereas Hoffenheim beat Cologne to maneuver seventh.

Dusseldorf boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation after coming from behind to beat Schalke 2-1 and prolong the winless run for David Wagner’s aspect to 10 Bundesliga video games.

The outcome left Fortuna 16th, the relegation play-off spot, on 27 factors from 28 video games, one behind Mainz who stayed above them with a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin. Schalke stayed ninth on 37 factors.

After a uninteresting first half, the competition sprung to life when Weston McKennie fired Schalke right into a 53rd-minute lead with a diving header from an excellent Bastian Oczipka cross.

Rouwen Hennings nodded in a 63rd-minute equaliser which stood after a fast VAR verify and Kenan Karaman accomplished Fortuna’s comeback with one other close-range header due to extra sloppy defending by the guests.

Hoffenheim ended a seven-game winless run with an entertaining 3-1 victory over guests Cologne as each groups ended the sport with 10 males and the hosts moved again into European rivalry.

Christoph Baumgartner scored early in every half to offer Hoffenheim a two-goal lead with Cologne a person down after Sebastiaan Bornauw was despatched off with a purple card for a violent problem within the 26th minute.

Christoph Baumgartner (proper) celebrates along with his team-mates

Steven Zuber added a 3rd within the 48th minute however the numerical stability was restored when Benjamin Huebner acquired his marching orders following a second reserving for a slipshod foul on Cologne’s Dominick Drexler two minutes later.

The guests pulled a aim again by means of Florian Kainz’s deflected shot on the hour and will have scored once more however Mark Uth’s penalty was saved by Oliver Baumann.

Marcus Ingvartsen netted a well-taken free-kick to earn 10-man Union Berlin a battling 1-1 draw towards fellow strugglers Mainz of their Bundesliga conflict at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Danish ahead Ingvartsen equalised after Bote Baku had scored the opener for the guests, who had been thumped 5-Zero by RB Leipzig at the weekend, however appeared the almost certainly to take all three factors towards a Union aspect who halted a run of 4 straight defeats.

The dwelling aspect had midfielder Robert Andrich despatched off for a second bookable offence earlier than half-time, simply after that they had equalised and appeared to have the momentum however had been left to carry on within the second interval as Mainz pushed for the winner.

Augsburg and Paderborn shared the factors following a goalless draw.