Bundesliga results: Timo Werner hits hat-trick for Leipzig while Schalke slump again

Timo Werner showed why he is among one of the most desirable young gamers worldwide on Sunday mid-day by racking up a superb hat-trick as RB Leipzig hammered Mainz 5-0 far from house.

Werner has actually been constantly related to a transfer to European champs Liverpool and also it took the 24- year-old Germany worldwide simply eleven mins to hop on the scoresheet.

Yussuf Poulsen responded in the 2nd objective of the video game on his 250 th look for the club, with Marcel Sabitzer exterminating the competition soon prior to the break.





Leipzig beat Mainz 8-0 previously this period and also although they did not rating rather as several at the Opel Arena in west Germany, they did handle to include an additional 2.

Werner fasted to attack after the reactivate and also he finished his hat-trick with a nimble flick over Florian Mueller in the 75 th min, to come to be Leipzig’s all-time leading objective marker.

The win actions Leipzig back right into 3rd on 54 factors, one area over Bayer Leverkusen and also 2 over BorussiaMoenchengladbach The Bundesliga’s leading 2, Bayern Munich and also Borussia Dortmund, clash on Tuesday night.

Earlier on Sunday, Schalke were thumped 3-0 by relegation-threatened Augsburg in a shock result that loaded much more stress on instructor David Wagner.

Schalke controlled ownership however can handle just 2 shots on target in the suit and also fell back when Eduard Loewen crinkled house a superb complimentary kick midway with the initial fifty percent.

Nigerian winger Noah Sarenren Bazee increased the away group’s lead in the 2nd fifty percent prior to Sergio Cordova concluded the triumph in blockage time.

Schalke, that have actually just racked up 2 objectives in their last 9 video games, are currently without a win in 9 and also have actually slid to 8th area in the Bundesliga table. Augsburg at the same time go up to twelfth, 7 factors over a transfer playoff area.

And in the late suit, Cologne fought back to seize an exceptional factor versus Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Rhine derby.

Turkey worldwide Kenan Karaman provided the away side the lead soon prior to half-time, while Erik Thommy increased Dusseldorf’s benefit in the 2nd fifty percent.

But Anthony Modeste struck in the 88 th min prior to Jhon Cordoba’s remarkable blockage time equaliser, to leave Dusseldorf in severe problem in the direction of all-time low of the table.

The Bundesliga came to be the initial significant sporting activities organization to return to recently, without followers present, after being put on hold for greater than 2 months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.