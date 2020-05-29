Bumper 10-race Newcastle card on Monday | Racing News

A bumper 10-race card is about to ignite the racing season at Newcastle on Monday, with the game “counting down the hours” to its long-awaited resumption.

A complete of 317 horses have been declared earlier than the balloting course of from an preliminary entry of 369 for the primary assembly in Britain since March 17, when racing got here to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Horseracing Authority has been planning for a resumption on June 1 topic to Government approval – and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of additional easing of restrictions on Thursday appeared to spice up probabilities of permission being granted.

The BHA stated in an announcement on Friday: “We’re counting down the hours to the return of racing and looking out ahead to official affirmation from the UK Government after it has revealed its tips for the resumption of sport within the subsequent day or so. The lengthy break is almost over.

“This morning, we’ve been busy processing the declarations received for Newcastle’s fixture on June 1 and we are now implementing our new medical screening procedures to ensure we safeguard those who plan to be there on Monday for racing’s return.”

A most of 120 runners are set to line up at Gosforth Park, with all contests restricted to 12 starters.

The preliminary eight races elevated to 10, with each the 10-furlong Betway Maiden Stakes and the six-furlong Betway Novice Stakes divided.

The first race is scheduled for 1.00pm, with the final contest due off at 6.15pm.