Bulls lay out their case for stocks to hit record highs, and to keep climbing

Good early morning. The S&P 500 closed a simple 12 points from a brand-new all-time high up on Monday, led by resurgent techstocks This early morning, U.S. futures are starting to rebound, following the lead ofEuropean and Asian stocks There’s a growing sense of inevitability that the benchmark S&P will hit record area in a matter of days, on its method to a string of brand-new all-time highs.
Here’s what’s moving markets.
Markets upgrade
Asia
- The significant Asia indexes are blended in afternoon trade, however the Shanghai Composite continues its excellent run. It’s up 0.3%
- The Trump Administration’s war on Huawei continues with the Commerce Department on Monday including 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 nations to a financial blacklist, a big hit to the business’s 5G goals.
- There might be a competing bidder for TikTok’s U.S. service. According to Bloomberg, Oracle is weighing whether to vie versus Microsoft for the video streaming app.
Europe
- The European bourses are sturdily in the green, with the Europe Stoxx 600 up 0.1% after an unfavorable start.
- Germany‘s spike in coronavirus cases is concerning, but manageable, Chancellor Angela Merkel says. That’ s.