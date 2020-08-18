Bulls lay out their case for stocks to hit record highs, and to keep climbing

This is the web variation of the Bull Sheet, Fortune’s no-BS everyday newsletter on the marketplaces. Sign up to get it in your inbox here

Good early morning. The S&P 500 closed a simple 12 points from a brand-new all-time high up on Monday, led by resurgent techstocks This early morning, U.S. futures are starting to rebound, following the lead ofEuropean and Asian stocks There’s a growing sense of inevitability that the benchmark S&P will hit record area in a matter of days, on its method to a string of brand-new all-time highs.

Here’s what’s moving markets.

Markets upgrade

Asia

The significant Asia indexes are blended in afternoon trade, however the Shanghai Composite continues its excellent run. It’s up 0.3%

are blended in afternoon trade, however the continues its excellent run. It’s up The Trump Administration’s war on Huawei continues with the Commerce Department on Monday including 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 nations to a financial blacklist , a big hit to the business’s 5G goals.

continues with the Commerce Department on Monday including 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 nations to , a big hit to the business’s 5G goals. There might be a competing bidder for TikTok’s U.S. service. According to Bloomberg, Oracle is weighing whether to vie versus Microsoft for the video streaming app.

Europe

The European bourses are sturdily in the green, with the Europe Stoxx 600 up 0.1% after an unfavorable start.

are sturdily in the green, with the up after an unfavorable start. Germany‘s spike in coronavirus cases is concerning, but manageable, Chancellor Angela Merkel says. That’ s.

