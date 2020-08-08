Bullish Bitcoin Price Trend Intact Even After BTC Retests $11.4K Support

Bitcoin (BTC) price quickly was up to $11,322 after reaching a daily high at $11,909

The drop came as U.S. out of work claims was up to $1.2 million however legislators failure to reach an offer on the next coronavirus stimulus plan has actually stressed some financiers

Despite the pullback to the $114 K support, Bitcoin price stays in an uptrend

Crypto market everyday price chart. Source: Coin360

The moderate correction came as U.S. out of work claims was up to 1.2 million and U.S. markets opened somewhat at a loss however by the end of the day Dow and S&P 500 closed with a 0.7% and 0.17% gain.

Meanwhile NASDAQ continued to travel greater, closing the day with a 1.66% gain.

While stocks continue to move greater weekly, today’s collapse of talks in between U.S. legislators trying to work out the next stage of coronavirus financial stimulus might weigh on financier self-confidence and cause markets to open at a loss next week.

BTC/ USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Traders will keep in mind that BTC price had actually started losing momentum around $11,800 and when the price dropped listed below the high volume VPVR node at $11,583, the price rapidly was up to retest the support at $11,400

While troublesome for some, today’s pullback should not amaze as its regular for Bitcoin price lower levels to verify that a previous level of resistance now operates as support.

At the time of composing BTC is holding above $11,650 however a drop listed below $11,500 and the $11,400 support might lead to another drop to $11,200

As long as the price holds above $11,100 the pattern of greater lows stays, suggesting the bullish uptrend stays intact.

Bitcoin everyday price chart. Source: Coin360

Surprisingly, as Bitcoin price dropped 4.89%, altcoins held up reasonably well, other than Ether (ETH) which drew back 8.76% to $36235 prior to recuperating to $37980

At the time of composing, Cardano (ADA) is down 4.19%, XPR has actually stopped by 3.03% and Tezos (XTZ) slashed off 5.99% to trade at $3.05

According to CoinMarketCap, the total cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $3507 billion. Bitcoin’s supremacy index presently at 61.1%.

