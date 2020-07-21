Bulletproof The Original Ground Coffee, Premium Medium Roast Gourmet Organic Beans, Rainforest-Alliance, Perfect for Keto, Upgraded Clean Coffee (12 Ounces)

Price:
Produced with hand picked organic beans: upgraded beans are harvested in Central America from passive organic estates without chemicals (herbicides, pesticides, etc.). Each bean is hand-picked by experienced coffee harvesters – skilled people who only pick perfectly ripe berries. When the coffee beans are not carefully hand-harvested, the beans can be mistakenly picked unripe and damaged, which impacts the taste and can possibly affect the way it makes you feel.
Optimized to minimize toxins: ingesting mold toxins can contribute to chronic health issues. The proprietary Bulletproof process optimizes every step of coffee production for performance by minimizing the opportunity for performance-robbing mold toxins.
Bulletproof purity process standard: Bulletproof upgraded coffee beans are meticulously grown at high altitude on single estates in Guatemala, hand-harvested, carefully processed, Handled and roasted to maintain maximum integrity and flavor. The final roast then undergoes proprietary lab testing to verify that our coffee meets the Bulletproof Quality and purity standards.