Bulldogs and Roosters NRL game CALLED OFF over a coronavirus scare at Laguna Street primary school

Rugby Commission chairman Peter V’landys said players’ health comes first

The match has been postponed until Monday night so Tolman can get tested

A teacher at the school in Sydney’s south tested positive to coronavirus

Sunday’s NRL game involving the Bulldogs and the Roosters has been postponed to tomorrow over a coronavirus scare.

Canterbury star Aiden Tolman’s children attend Laguna Street primary school, in Sydney’s south, where a teacher has tested positive to coronavirus.

Tolman has undergone an urgent coronavirus test, with the NRL expecting results by lunchtime on Sunday.

‘We’re not ready to risk it,’ Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said on Sunday.

‘The health of the players come first.’

The Bulldogs v Roosters game has now been moved to 7pm on Monday, while Sunday’s St George Illawarra v Cronulla match at Campbelltown has been brought forward to start out at 4pm instead of 6pm.

The school will stop on-site learning until June 24 following a diagnosis, in line with the NSW education department.

All 455 school students have been deemed close contacts of the employee and should start self-isolating, a statement from the department said on Saturday night.

‘The staff member has already established contact with most students at the school during the period they may have now been infectious,’ the statement said.

New South Wales Department of Education Deputy Secretary Murat Dizdar said the school’s principal notified parents on Saturday.

‘The Department of Education discussed this case in detail with NSW Health on Saturday afternoon,’ he said.

‘We have communicated through our principal with the school community on Saturday evening of our decision to cease operation of on-site learning at the school up until June 24.’

Mr Dizdar said at-home learning will be provided for students. Further details will undoubtedly be provided to parents tomorrow.

It comes after a staff member at Rose Bay Public School in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was confirmed on Friday to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Rose Bay case was certainly one of four confirmed in the 24-hour reporting period to Friday night, along with a locally-acquired case still under investigation.