Bulgaria sends humanitarian aid to Armenia amid COVID-19 crisis – Armenian News

Bulgaria has despatched medical provides to Armenia in aid to the nationwide efforts to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness.

In an official ceremony outdoors the Bulgarian Embassy in Yerevan earlier immediately, Ambassador Maria Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva submitted, on behalf of her nation’s authorities, 500 batches of protecting uniforms, shields and protecting glasses to Anahit Avanesyan, a deputy minister of well being.

“We highly appreciate our partners support, and this friendly effort in our united fight against the pandemic,” the Foreign Ministry mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday.