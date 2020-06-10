Bulbbul Release Date: Anushka Sharma’s Netflix Movie Out June 24

Netflix has set a June 24 launch date for its subsequent authentic movie from India — Bulbbul, initially titled Bulbul — produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films. Bulbbul is a supernatural interval horror a couple of girl in Bengal who was married off as a baby and harbours a darkish previous of murders in her village, linked to the legend of a chudail, Hindi for witch. Anvita Dutt, a lyricist and dialogue author is making her debut as director. Bulbbul stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu), and Rahul Bose (Poorna) within the lead, with supporting roles for Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Kahaani), and Paoli Dam (Hate Story).

Bulbbul was initially introduced in November 2018 as certainly one of 9 new authentic movies from India, alongside the likes of Delhi-set police drama Soni, Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand, Madhuri Dixit-produced 15th August, Manav Kaul-led Music Teacher, Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar-starrer Chopsticks, the Bengaluru start-up bromance Upstarts. Bulbbul was simply certainly one of two movies — alongside the Sachin Kundalkar-directed Cobalt Blue — that had but to launch out of that 2018 Netflix India slate. (The ninth, Hotel Mumbai, was pulled from schedule on account of distribution points.)

On its announcement, Bulbbul was described as a “period piece set in a vibrant atmosphere amidst age-old beliefs and superstitions. Satya and his brother’s child bride, Bulbbul, were inseparable until he was sent to England for his education. On his return, he finds Bulbul has been abandoned by his brother and now lives a solitary existence as the enigmatic lady-of-the-palace, dedicating herself to the welfare of the people. But their ancestral village is plagued by mysterious deaths and stories of a haunting by a woman who lives in the trees. Satya must find the truth behind the lore and save his village from the evil ‘chudail with the inverted feet’.”

Netflix’s launch date reveal for Bulbbul comes with an extra synopsis, calling it a “mystery” that offers with “an Indian fable in 20th-century Bengal.” Bulbbul “traverses the journey of a young girl from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her world.”

The Sharma siblings’ Clean Slate Films has beforehand produced a horror thriller movie in 2018 known as Pari, starring Anushka. Bulbbul director Dutt wrote one other movie for Clean Slate Films in 2017, the comedy-drama Phillauri, additionally starring Anushka. Neither have been obtained very properly. Clean Slate Films is healthier identified for the crime drama sequence Paatal Lok, which launched in May on Amazon Prime Video.

Bulbbul will launch June 24 on Netflix worldwide.

Bulbbul official poster

Photo Credit: Netflix