Bulbbul Movie Review: Anushka Sharma’s Netflix Production Is Wired All Wrong

Bulbbul, the latest Indian original from Netflix, is really a disaster. In a smarter film, its title character — Mrs. Bulbbul Chaudhary (Tripti Dimri, from Laila Majnu) — would have made a fascinating villain. For nearly all of Bulbbul, she’s adorned in the most exquisite sarees and jewellery. Whenever she’s sitting idle, which can be nearly always, because the lady of your home, Bulbbul fans herself with peacock feathers. And she makes no attempt to hide her true feelings, smiling ear-to-ear or heartily laughing at the predicament of others. Unfortunately, Bulbbul is stuck in a drab, inert, and ridiculous film, the kind whose plot you are able to entirely predict after watching the first couple of minutes. It’s only the film’s characters — except for Bulbbul — who fail to see otherwise, to the stage where everything feels like a huge prank, as though they are merely pretending to do something oblivious.

Nearly all of that is down to writer-director Anvita Dutt, a lyricist and dialogue writer who makes her directorial debut on the Netflix original. Bulbbul — a period supernatural tale occur Bengal — centres on the folklore of chudail, a woman who rises from the dead (with inverted legs) after an unnatural death. The English subtitles translate it as “demon-woman” but her behaviour on Bulbbul is more comparable to a vampire. Though Dutt erases the misogynistic and patriarchal overtones of chudail to put a feminist spin on the story, she doesn’t enhance it in virtually any meaningful manner. Moreover, Bulbbul‘s Bengal setting makes zero sense. Not a single character talks in anything but Hindi, and the film does not use the localised term for chudail. It may aswell be occur any element of (British) India.

Though you wouldn’t even understand Bulbbul was set in British India simply by watching the film, since there’s no trace of the British, aside from a throwaway dialogue. Or the three words of on-screen text at ab muscles beginning, which states “1881, Bengal Presidency”. The Netflix film opens with a kid marriage, as a young Bulbbul (Ruchi Mahajan, from Yeh Teri Galiyan) is wedded off to a much older man, Indranil Thakur (Rahul Bose, from Shaurya). Bulbbul tries to throw viewers off by employing a happy back ground score and featuring a friend her age in Satyajeet Thakur (Varun Paras Buddhadev, from Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai), but it does such a poor job that it serves as an early indicator of the film’s predictability. Bulbbul is the just one convinced she was because of marry Satya.

Fast forward two decades as Satya (Avinash Tiwary, reunited with Laila Majnu co-star Dimri) returns from London, where he is been studying to be a lawyer. In the five years he’s been gone, Bulbbul (Dimri) has assumed her aforementioned status as the lady of the house. Her husband is nowhere to be seen, her bumbling fool of a brother-in-law is dead, and his widow and her scheming sister-in-law Binodini (Pauli Dam, from Hate Story) has been forced to shave her head and out of the palatial house. The relationship between Bulbbul and Binodini is similar to a relic from the soap opera era, packed with jealousy and pettiness. (Strangely, there are no kids to be seen anywhere, which is curious given being baby-factories was deemed because the only reason behind women’s existence in those times.)

The film’s story unfolds in two parallel timelines thereafter. There’s the main one in 1901 as Satya investigates a number of murders, solely of men, which are attributed to a chudail by village folk, for the bite marks on the victims. And the other contains flashbacks, even as we witness Bulbbul continue to pine after Satya and suffer a litany of atrocities from everybody else in family members. It’s obvious to everybody and their grandma that Bulbbul had a thing for Satya and that she’s the chudail — something she all but hints at on multiple occasions — however it takes ages for another characters to work it out. And to produce matters worse, Bulbbul keeps on hammering home exactly the same point across multiple scenes, wasting time on a film that runs just 90 minutes.

The amateurish writing and direction is matched with a lazy back ground score on Bulbbul, composed of generic tunes that look like the first search result you had get on Google after typing “horror music”. That’s surprising given Amit Trivedi is the composer, known for his work with the likes of Andhadhun, Dev.D, and Udaan. That insufficient originality means both oppressive and over-the-top, which is also the case with the saturated tones of red — the cinematographer is Siddharth Diwan (Queen) and the production designer Meenal Agarwal (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) — that bake night-time scenes to convey an expression of dread. Diwan’s camerawork is the only technical facet of Bulbbul it doesn’t call awareness of itself, with the other departments seemingly succumbing to the director’s wishes.

All that ultimately results in a catastrophe of epic proportions. Its rote, tired dialogues will make you roll your eyes. The tonal dissonance and foolish characters will pull you out of the movie. And it generally does not have any such thing worthwhile to express about male entitlement and the treatment of women. In the hands of a more capable writer-director, Bulbbul would’ve upended viewer’s expectations from a movie about the folklore of chudail, than merely play in to them. It could also have now been Netflix’s first Bengali-language original. Instead, Anushka Sharma has helped deliver a dud for Netflix, which may aswell write off the first 1 / 2 of 2020, having given us seven straight Indian films on the spectrum of mediocre to downright terrible. It’s almost as though the streaming service is masochistic.

Bulbbul is now streaming on Netflix in India and across the world.

