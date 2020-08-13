Built for Enthusiast Gamers, Built at a Third-Party Fab

Among the lots of statements in today’s Intel Architecture Day, Intel is likewise providing a significant upgrade to their GPU roadmap over the next 24 months. The Xe household, currently loaded with Xe- LP, Xe- HP, and Xe- HPC parts, is now getting a 4th prepared version: Xe- HPG. Aimed straight at the enthusiast player market, this newest Xe version will be Intel’s most gaming-focused part yet, and the most significant action yet in Intel’s strategies to be more varied in its foundry sources.

So what is Xe- HPG? At a high level, it’s indicated to be the missing out on piece of the puzzle in Intel’s item stack, providing a high-performance video gaming and graphics-focused chip. This is instead of Xe- HP, which is concentrating on datacenter functions like FP64 and multi-tile scalability, and Xe- HPC which is much more mystical. In that regard, Xe- HPG can be considered whatever in the Xe household, distilled down into a single style to press FLOPs, rays, pixels, and whatever else a effective video card may require.

Like with the rest of Intel’s positive Xe statements, the business isn’t providing efficiency forecasts, functions, or the like. But we do have some little information on what to anticipate.

First and primary, beyond pursuing the enthusiast efficiency area, Intel has actually validated that this part will support ray tracing. A marquee function of high-end video cards, ray tracing will handle even higher crucial over the coming years as the soon-to-launch …