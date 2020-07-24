BuildLife Gallon Motivational Water Bottle Wide Mouth with Straw & Time Marked to Drink More Daily,BPA Free Reusable Gym Sports Outdoor Large(128OZ/73OZ/43OZ) Capacity



Price: $15.96

(as of Jul 24,2020 00:39:33 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Why drink a gallon water?

Your Body-Water dilutes both urine and in the body which gives our body the chance to excrete easier.

The Catalyst for Nutrients Digestion In the Body-Water in enabling the digestion process to easily occur in the gut.

Maintain and Lose Body Weight-Water also keeps you going while working out thus enabling you to easily achieve your weight loss goals.

Water Boosts Your Energy Levels-Drinking more water shall boost your energy levels even before you know it you are up and running.

Better Your Skin Complexion-Drinking lots of water mean’s the skin has the opportunity to remain moist and succulent hence a better skin complexion and higher esteem.

BuildLife Your Life

BuildLife water bottle is designed for life… and designed for reminding you to drink water every day.Love the feeling of hitting your drinking water goals on the hour, and every day.

Enjoy Maximum Hydration With the BuildLife Gallon Water Bottle



Motivational Time Markings

With this innovative timer marker bottle, you can drink the precise amount of water your body needs every day.

Inventive time marking system makes optimal water consumption into a fun routine. By staying hydrated, you can revitalize your skin, hair and nails, boost your weight loss efforts and help detoxify your body.

Perfect Gift Ideas

Perhaps you’re looking for a wonderful sport gift, surprise your friend. this excellent bottle is the best present idea you can think of.

BuildLife 128OZ/73OZ/43OZ Water Bottle with Reminders



Innovative Time Marker

Motivational saying on the side along with time markers perfectly help you keep on track of drinking a gallon of water a day. Great for measuring your daily intake of water, reminding you stay hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day. .

Easy to Drink with Straw

Now you can feel and look healthier with the help of our innovative and large water bottle. Designed with great attention to detail, our bottle allow you to enjoy your favorite drinks on the go! There’s no excuse for not drinking water anymore.

Comfortable and Portable

BuildLife 128oz/73oz/43oz inspirational water bottle with flip straw, and handle and strap make it easy to take it with you anywhere you go. Wide-mouth opening is easy to fill with ice cubes and clean.

Water Bottle with Sraw



1 Gallon Large Capacity

Comes with carrying strap and detachable straw. This water bottle with quote is designed to motivate and keep you going, as well as a custom time marker to help you keep track of your water consumption.

Ideal for Anywhere

This Fitness Workout Sports Bottles is Great tool for everyday use. . Use this bottle to go hiking, climbing, running, to the gym, or to work.

Fast Flow Drinking Spout

The bottle comes with a straw, allowing you to drink without removing the lid.

Silicon sealed twist lid and flip-top lid ensure that the bottle not leak a single drop and never let dust in; great for office, home, outdoor and indoor activities

Warm Tips



100% Leak Proof Design

Our advanced lid is sealed to ensure that your water stays in the bottle until your ready to drink it.

No need to worry about spilling. BuildLife has you covered.

Fast Flow Drinking Spout

The bottle comes with a straw, allowing you to drink without removing the lid.

Silicon sealed twist lid and flip-top lid ensure that the bottle not leak a single drop and never let dust in; great for office, home, outdoor and indoor activities.

Warm Tips

Not for dishwasher.

Do not fall.

Do not put in sun for a long time.

Do not leave it in car on a hot day.

Capacity

gallon/73OZ/43OZ

gallon/83OZ

gallon/73OZ/43OZ

gallon/64OZ/15OZ

gallon/64OZ/15OZ

gallon/73OZ

Material

Food Grade

Food Grade

Food Grade

Food Grade

Food Grade

Features

Motivational with Time Marker

Motivational with Time Marker

Motivational with Time Marker

Motivational with Time Marker

Motivational with Time Marker

Motivational with Time Marker

Leakproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

BPA Free and Toxin-Free

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

❤Big Capacity & Multiples colors:BuildLife gallon water jug can let you fall in love with drinking not just because your body need.It has a wide enough mouth to add ice cubes or fruits like lemon, orange, and others to make your life healthier:One gallon super big capacity which can replenish the moisture loss after you do exercise. Multiples colors to choose, make you individuality and style in gyms.

❤Easy to Use:With nozzle, make it very easy to drink. High quality nylon strap, durable enough and carry to go. Handle design, uses human mechanics, which bring you a good hand feelings when grasp it.

❤Portable Water Bottle Easy to Clean:Ergonomic strap for easier transportation and a better grip.Hand wash only,Easy to Clean with Baking Soda and Vinegar.

❤Make Your Life Easier:Now you will how much water your body needs at any given time by simply glancing on the revolutionary time marker and adjusting your water intake accordingly.