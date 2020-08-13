BuildLife Gallon Fitness Water Bottle/BPA Free/Wide Mouth with Straw Lid & Motivational Time Marker to Ensure You Drink Enough Water



Price: $12.96

(as of Aug 13,2020 17:26:14 UTC – Details)





❤【Large Capacity & Multiples colors】BuildLife water jug can let you fall in love with drinking not just because your body need.It has a wide enough mouth to add ice cubes or fruits like lemon, orange, and others to make your life healthier:One gallon super big capacity which can replenish the moisture loss after you do exercise.

❤【Lightweight & Portable】With straw lid, make it very easy to drink. High quality nylon strap, durable enough and carry to go. Handle design, uses human mechanics, which bring you a good hand feelings when grasp it.

❤【Convenient & Ideal Gift】With a carry strap, equipped with flip top opening mechanism, this water bottle makes you easier to carry it to anywhere. Comes with a variety of vibrant colors, it is an ideal for your beloved ones, to help them keep hydrated and healthy.

❤【Make Your Life Easier】Now you will how much water your body needs at any given time by simply glancing on the revolutionary time marker and adjusting your water intake accordingly.