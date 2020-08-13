BuildLife Gallon Fitness Water Bottle/BPA Free/Wide Mouth with Straw Lid & Motivational Time Marker to Ensure You Drink Enough Water

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $12.96
(as of Aug 13,2020 17:26:14 UTC – Details)



❤【Large Capacity & Multiples colors】BuildLife water jug can let you fall in love with drinking not just because your body need.It has a wide enough mouth to add ice cubes or fruits like lemon, orange, and others to make your life healthier:One gallon super big capacity which can replenish the moisture loss after you do exercise.
❤【Lightweight & Portable】With straw lid, make it very easy to drink. High quality nylon strap, durable enough and carry to go. Handle design, uses human mechanics, which bring you a good hand feelings when grasp it.
❤【Convenient & Ideal Gift】With a carry strap, equipped with flip top opening mechanism, this water bottle makes you easier to carry it to anywhere. Comes with a variety of vibrant colors, it is an ideal for your beloved ones, to help them keep hydrated and healthy.
❤【Make Your Life Easier】Now you will how much water your body needs at any given time by simply glancing on the revolutionary time marker and adjusting your water intake accordingly.

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR