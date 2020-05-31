Buildings around White House board up, protect valuables amid possibility of more protest vandalism

“This morning we secured, as finest we might, our most beneficial objects,” Fisher, together with different church leaders, mentioned within the letter.

Restaurants close to the White House had been additionally seen Sunday afternoon boarding up their home windows, after being vandalized the night time earlier than.

Protests overflowed from Lafayette Park and continued close to the White House on Saturday night time and early into Sunday morning. Protesters within the space had taken to the streets since Friday to sentence police brutality.

Some demonstrators repeatedly tried to knock over safety obstacles and vandalized six Secret Service autos, the company mentioned in a press release on Sunday.

Protesters threw bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and different objects at officers and a few Secret Service personnel had been additionally “directly physically assaulted as they were kicked, punched and exposed to bodily fluids,” the assertion added.

It was additionally exterior the White House that Fox News reporter Leland Vittert was overlaying protests in Lafayette Park simply earlier than 1 a.m. on Saturday with three crewmembers when as many as a dozen masked protesters surrounded and chased them.

D.C. police have helped equip Secret Service brokers with riot gear, together with helmets, which isn’t a traditional half of their protecting gear, Chief of Police Peter Newsham mentioned on Sunday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser pleaded for protesters to stay peaceable and never assault regulation enforcement.

“We certainly recognize and empathize with the outrage people feel following the killing in Minneapolis last week. The killing of George Floyd wasn’t the first. People are expressing outrage and demanding action,” she mentioned. “We also recognize that we are proud of our city and do not want our city to be destroyed.”

Protests have erupted coast to coast following the dying of Floyd whereas in Minneapolis custody final Monday.

