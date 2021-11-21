Build Back Better 'will have to change' to pass Senate, expert explains

American Action Forum Director of Fiscal Policy Gordon Gray joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the Build Back Better plan as it heads to the Senate.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Preparing for retirement and avoiding risk, plus what the most important time is when...
Ken Moraif, senior planner at Retirement Planners of America, talks about protecting your retirement savings from financial crises with Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro.
Keilar to attorney: Bannon is using executive privilege as a ‘cop-out’
CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks with David Schoen, the attorney for Trump associate Steve Bannon, about his client's argument to invoke executive privilege in the...
Chris Christie responds to Adam Kinzinger’s critical tweet
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie responds to a tweet by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) in which Kinzinger asserts Christie is trying to simultaneously...
‘Reprehensible’: Judge calls out defense team in Arbery murder trial
The presence of Rev. Jesse Jackson in the courtroom during the murder trail of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery caused a...
What happened at Biden’s high-stakes meeting with China’s Xi
President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a "healthy debate" during a wide-ranging virtual meeting that stretched longer than planned, according to...